The Screening Room | Brisk pace, brilliant effects make for thrilling 'Beast'
Yes, there are a couple moments in Baltasar Kormakur’s “Beast” that are a little hard to swallow. But scenes that stretch the bounds of credibility are part and parcel of any film that features an animal treating people as if they were entrees. I mean, as good as “Jaws” is, does it really make much sense? The tension and anticipation Steven Spielberg creates in the 1975 classic sweeps us away so completely that logic winds up being an afterthought.
To be sure, Kormakur is no Spielberg and “Beast” is no “Jaws.” Yet the movie delivers enough thrills to elicit a yelp or two from the audience — at least from me — and while you may not be on the edge of your seat throughout, tedium will likely not set in. Outstanding special effects, solid performances and a convincing familial conflict all contribute to making this briskly told adventure worth taking in.
The reason for the trip Nate Samuels (Idris Elba) and his two daughters, Mer and Norah (Iyana Halley and Leah Jeffries), undertake to Africa is two-fold. One is to pay homage to Amahle (Naledi Mogadime) — Nate’s wife and the girls’ mother — who has recently succumbed to cancer. The trio sets out to visit the village of her birth, Nate hoping that he’ll be able to reconnect with his girls, who have become distant since her death. Looking up an old friend, Martin (Sharlto Copley), who is now a game warden at a vast reserve, they set out on safari to take in the wildlife and visit their mother’s old haunts.
But as often happens with best-laid plans, things go awry when they visit a local village and find many of the inhabitants slain by a rogue lion. Pressing on for help, Martin stops to help a native they find in the road, a mistake that leads to his being mauled by the seemingly omnipresent predator and isolated from his guests who are huddling in their utility vehicle, which is soon out of commission.
Narrative stagnation is the enemy here, as it seems so much of the action will take place in one location. However, screenwriter Ryan Engle refuses to let this story get bogged down, cutting between Nate and his two daughters and the wounded Martin, the beast terrorizing one and then the other.
So much depends on the believability of the lion and the attacks it makes, and the special effects prove astonishing. They are so quickly executed and brutally rendered that Kormakur seemingly puts the viewer in peril along with the on-screen victims, choosing to frame the attacks tightly while having them occur in claustrophobic quarters.
A sequence in which the predator pounces on top of the vehicle and nearly drags one of the girls out of a broken window is topped only by a scene in which Nate is trapped under the car, the lion desperately charging and swiping at him, the beast’s fangs coming far too close for comfort. The illusion is captivating and at times all too real, as there’s never a moment when the creature is anything less than convincing.
While the filmmaker stages these moments with precision, his tendency to mimic Michael Bay with his constantly moving, revolving hand-held shots creates nausea rather than tension. And the film’s third act does require a suspension of belief that’s hard to justify.
Be that as it may, the function of “Beast” is to excite, and it does that more times than not, delivering nicely polished B-movie thrills with precision and flair. No, it won’t be remembered as a classic, but it’s a cut above similar fare, and that’s no easy feat.
Also screening ...
Awkward ending mars 'Get Away If You Can'
★★
Available through Video-on-Demand
While Howard Hawks’ “Red River" (1948) is considered a classic, there has been debate since its release concerning its ending and if it really works. It smacks me as a bit too convenient, its tone not necessarily matching the rest of the film, yet I and some others excuse it because the rest of the movie is so expertly executed. I can say with great assurance that Terrence Martin and Dominique Braun’s “Get Away If You Can” will not meet the same fate.
Written and directed by the couple, they also star as TJ and Domi, respectively, a troubled couple who have set out on an aimless voyage at sea in an effort to save their marriage. Folding in flashbacks, we learn just how their relationship reached the rocky place it's at, he a boorish American oblivious to the needs of his more sophisticated European wife. TJ’s dad (Ed Harris, who must have lost a bet or something) wants his son to take over his business but sees Domi as a distraction and encourages him to get rid of her. Whether he means through divorce or something else is left ambiguous.
To be sure, the movie is gorgeously shot, the filmmakers capturing the islands where they filmed in all their glory. You’re convinced TJ and Domi have stumbled upon their own private paradise and understand why they are reluctant to leave. But then, something so ludicrous occurs that a sense of disbelief sets in, the final 10 minutes devolving into something so personal and tone-deaf that the only plausible reaction is “ick.”
Low-key 'Delia's Gone' a quiet mystery
In theaters and through Video-on-Demand
Robert Budreau’s “Delia’s Gone” has a low-key earnestness to it that holds it in good stead, led by Stephan James, who gives a solid performance in a difficult role. He’s Louis, a developmentally challenged individual who depends on his sister, Delia (Genelle Williams), long after he should have achieved some sort of independence. When she’s found dead in their home, Louis is promptly arrested, tried and convicted, and sentenced to seven years in prison. It all seems a bit too convenient, and it's only after his release that he gets some answers when an old friend of Delia’s, Stacker (Travis Fimmel), makes a startling confession.
Not all that familiar with how the world works, Louis sets out to find out who really killed his sister. It’s a journey fraught with frustration on his part as well as the viewer’s, as Budreau’s pacing isn’t nearly as taut as it should be, what with the story slipping into murder-mystery territory. Adding to the intrigue is Fran (Marisa Tomei), the former sheriff who oversaw the investigation of Delia’s death and from the start doesn’t seem to be on the up and up, and Bo (Paul Walter Hauser), the current sheriff who gets to the bottom of it all.
Though there’s an urgency to the story, there’s a curious lack of it in the way Budreau tells it. As Louis inches closer to the truth, the story lurches rather than glides, robbing its satisfactory conclusion of the oomph it needs. And while Tomei gives an uncharacteristically disengaged performance, James and the rest of the cast are engaging enough to see this through to the end.
