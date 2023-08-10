‘Theater Camp’ ★★★½ Cast: Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin, Jimmy Tatro, Caroline Aaron, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Theile, Amy Sedaris, Patti Harrison and Bailee Bonick. Directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman; screenplay by Noah Galvin, Gordon and LiebermanA Searchlight Pictures release. 92 minutes. PG-13 (strong language and sexual references). At Savoy 16 IMAX.
Oh yes, they’ve got trouble with a capital “T” at the Adirond-acts summer theater camp, and while it might not rhyme with “F,” in this case, it stands for “Foreclosure.” To be sure, the fledgling performers and their parents are fiercely loyal to this bastion of free expression, but their pockets aren’t well-lined, and with its beloved founder, Joan (Amy Sedaris), in a coma, it falls to her well-meaning but clueless son, Troy (Jimmy Tatro), to oversee the workshops and various productions these fledgling Barrymores will earnestly undertake. Unfortunately, there are far more problems than just the proverbial wolf at the door.
Based on a short film, Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman’s “Theater Camp” is an uproariously funny but heartfelt tribute to the directionless dreamers who find purpose in performing and the equally insecure teachers who foster them. Filled with one wonderfully awkward moment after another, the movie is a loving tribute, one that reminds us of the wonderful, frustrating period we all go through in which we search for purpose and the joy of finding our respective north stars.
Written by Noah Galvin, Ben Platt, Gordon and Lieberman, the film was shot in only 19 days and benefits from its hurried, economic shooting schedule. A kind of hectic energy seems to have been created that contributes to the urgency of the ticking clock narrative. Not only is there a deadline relating to the foreclosure, but the theater tykes must stage three different productions in three weeks’ time. Throw in the fragile egos and needy personalities of all involved, and there are far too many fragile, moving parts for something not to go wrong, and it does, spectacularly.
Unfolding at a brisk pace, one wonderful moment after another unfolds, all of it anchored by the well-realized characters and solid performances of the cast. Rebecca-Diane (Gordon) and Amos (Platt) met at the camp as students and return each year to teach. A long-held secret threatens to harm their friendship irreparably. Troy is a fish out of water, a wannabe entrepreneur who comes up with one harebrained scheme after another to save the camp. The temptation to sell it to a nearby competitor grows every day. Then there’s Janet (“The Bear’s” Ayo Edebiri), a fraud who has lied on her resume and been assigned a catch-all position. That she does not know what stage combat is yet needs to teach it is all you need to know.
The film has more than its fair share of surprises and situations bordering on the melodramatic, which, of course, the characters gravitate to. There’s Glenn (Galvin), a taken-for-granted techie who comes to the rescue when the main production is in peril, while Caroline (Patti Harrison) blindsides Amos when she rises above his low expectations. Gordon and Lieberman delicately balance the comedic and poignant moments throughout, the result being a consistently engaging, emotional dive into the creative process as well as the damage and triumphs that result from it.
In the end, what we’re left with is the sheer enthusiasm of the young performers, their dreams and disappointments ahead of them, their unbridled enthusiasm for performing a force you can’t help but appreciate. The absolute elation evident when all the pieces fall into place is delightful to witness, the unadulterated confidence they display all the more wonderful to see because we know how fragile and fleeting these feelings are. “Camp” brilliantly reminds us of a time when all seemed possible, something that in hindsight we should cherish all the more.