When you look back at all the great romantic screen couples in film history, each had an incredible obstacle standing in the way of true happiness.
Rick and Ilsa had to contend with the Nazis in “Casablanca,” Heathcliff and Cathy had divisions of class to overcome in “Wuthering Heights” while Jenny and Oliver battled terminal illness in “Love Story.”
I’m not sure how the trial facing Matt and Naomi in Brendan Walsh’s “Centigrade” compares with those difficulties, but it’s a doozy.
See, they’re stuck in a car that’s encased in ice that just happens to be hidden under a massive snow drift. Temperatures are in the 20-30 below range, and, get this, Naomi’s eight months pregnant.
This is the premise of Walsh’s debut feature film, a taut, gripping thriller which, before you discount it as being too ridiculous to be believed, is based on a true story.
In 2002, the couple were traveling through Norway on a book-signing tour to promote Naomi’s novel. While driving between cities, they encountered an ice storm that forced them off the road. Falling asleep, they wake up hours later to find themselves buried alive in a rental car with limited supplies.
Screenwriter Daley Nixon and Walsh don’t bother with any of these details initially — they drop us right into the car as the couple awakes. We share in their feelings of disorientation, and only through flashbacks do we come to understand how they came to be in this predicament.
Their initial panic gives way to assessing the situation and doing a quick inventory to see what resources they have at their disposal. Bottles of water are counted, and what little food they have is divvied up into tiny portions. And then they wait … and wait … and wait.
In the meantime, they assess the car to find anything that might help them chip away at the ice that’s encased them (it’s a rental, so you can kiss that security deposit goodbye) and begin to take out their frustrations on one another.
While Naomi’s late-term pregnancy certainly weighs heavy on her shoulders, her placing the blame for their situation on Matt’s shoulders doesn’t help matters.
Then there’s the matter of indiscretions from the past and secrets being revealed that wind up exacerbating an already untenable situation.
Instead of using unique camera angles to try and expand the space, Walsh uses a very limited number of camera setups to underscore the claustrophobic nature of Matt and Naomi’s plight.
As tensions run high and desperation increases, nerves begin to fray, and the fact that they then want to be as far away from each other and can’t only make their confines seem that much smaller.
As is to be expected with an exercise such as this, the film flirts with tedium once the first hour passes.
However, a rather shocking turn pulls the audience back in, providing more than enough momentum to keep us engaged the rest of the way.
In the end, “Centigrade” reminds us that, when faced with death, we’re capable of far more than we ever thought possible while suggesting that even though things look dire, belittling the person who’s in the same boat as you may not be the best move.
