Due to a decree issued by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, the music and operas of Joseph Bologne were banned from public performance, no longer published and in some cases, ordered to be destroyed. As a result, much of the composer’s work has been forgotten, though through the efforts of music scholars, much of it has been rediscovered, the result being a resurgence in popularity of the composer in classical music circles.
While Stephen Williams’ “Chevalier” likely will not lead to a popular resurgence of Bologne’s music as Milos Foreman’s “Amadeus” did for his rival Mozart, it hopefully will prompt some viewers to delve further into his background and works. Though it takes some liberties, as all biopics do, and its contemporary language is quite jarring in the world of 18th century France, where the story takes place, the film still proves for the most part to be an engaging expose, though it loses steam as it transitions to its third act.
Things get off to a rousing start when our hero (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) crashes a concert being given by Mozart (Joseph Prowen) and asks if he can accompany the master on stage. What ensues is a bout of dueling violins, Bologne getting the better of his rival, humiliating him in the process. (While I cannot find confirmation this actually happened, the sequence is so stirring and well-executed that you’ll let it pass as I did.)
This defiant, showboating act gets the composer the attention he craves, and soon, he’s a favorite of the court, Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton) dubbing him a chevalier (“knight” in French). Opera diva La Guimard (Minnie Driver) begins clamoring for his attention in more ways than one, while Bologne angles toward his dream job of becoming director of the Paris Opera.
He approaches Madame De Genlis (Sian Clifford), an influential writer of the day, for her assistance and is soon penning an opera based on one of her novels. His intent is to have the young soprano Marie-Josephine (Samara Weaving) as his star, something her husband strenuously objects to.
There’s no shortage of ambition where Stefani Robinson’s script is concerned. Frequent flashbacks flesh out Bologne’s backstory, as we witness his being left at a private school by his father, a plantation owner in Guadalupe who sired him with a 16-year-old slave. His music prowess, evident from a young age, blossoms, as does his skill as a fencer and raconteur. Scenes showing increased societal tension are shoehorned in as well, as Bologne’s associate Phillipe (Alex Fitzalan) speaks passionately of revolution, an idea that rapidly takes hold and grows.
While this is surely a reflection of the man and his times, Robinson’s screenplay seems top heavy and incomplete at times. Some of the various plotlines are not developed as fully as they could be, in particular the one focusing on Bologne’s relationship with Marie Antoinette, which is left to wither but then suddenly re-emerges during the third act.
There’s a sense here and at other moments that perhaps some scenes were shot and cut, a feeling of incompleteness pervasive during the last half-hour. A miniseries may have been a better approach with such a sprawling tale, particularly in light of a crawl before the end credits that clues us in on the other events Bologne participated in before the end of his life.
Still and all, this is a very
engaging film, the lavish production constantly arresting while Harrison carries the movie on his shoulders, the young man perhaps our most underrated and overlooked actor. Bringing a fierce energy to each role he takes on (“Monster,” “Luce”), the performer commands our attention and rewards us for it. Boynton is fine but given too little to do, while Weaving proves captivating as Bologne’s ill-fated lover.
Despite the film’s shortcomings, it still proves worthwhile, if for nothing else by telling this largely unknown story. Though the efforts to erase Bologne’s life from official records proved successful for well over a century, “Chevalier” at the very least opens the door to further examination of the artist’s work and heroic deeds.
‘Chevalier’
★★★ Cast: Kelvin Harrison Jr., Lucy Boynton, Samara Weaving, Minnie Driver, Marton Csokas, Alec Newman, Sian Clifford, and Joseph Prowen. Directed by Stephen Williams; produced by Cornelia Burleigh, Ed Guiney and Zahra Phillips; screenplay by Stefani Robinson. A Searchlight Films release. 107 minutes. Rated PG-13 (thematic content, some strong language, suggestive material and violence). At the AMC Champaign 13.