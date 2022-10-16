Charming, clever and witty, Karen Maine’s “Rosaline” is an unexpected delight, a smart take-off of “Romeo and Juliet” that, each time it seemingly paints itself into a narrative corner, upends our expectations.
Using Shakespeare’s play as its sounding board, the film revisits each of the well-known scenes from the work, though from a uniquely different perspective. The titular heroine is Romeo’s ex, and her brokenhearted, bitter point of view provides a wryly cynical tone that effectively breathes new life into this oft-told tale.
Based on the novel “When You Were Mine,” the film puts Kaitlyn Dever in the title role as a young maiden living in late-16th-century Italy who has been swept off her feet by Romeo Montague (Kyle Allen). He is good-looking and he does have a way with words, so it’s no wonder she’s fallen hard for this himbo.
She’s head over heels, but their love story hits a snag when Rosaline’s father (Bradley Whitford) decides she’s old enough to be married off and arranges a blind date for her with Dario (Sean Teale), a hunk in his own right. However, she doesn’t see it, as all she’s concerned with is getting the meeting over with as soon as possible to go to a masked ball — yes, that one — where she is to meet Romeo.
Things hit a snag, she’s late, her beloved meets her cousin Juliet (Isabela Merced) and, well, you know the rest of the story.
Actually, according to the film, much more happened than Shakespeare revealed. What unfolds is quite ingenious and a great deal of fun. Rosaline is smart and independent and displays an acerbic wit that comes to the fore as she concocts a plan to get Romeo back. Befriending Juliet, she seeks to divert her attention away from her new love and convince her there are other fish in the sea. However, all of Rosaline’s plans backfire on her, with Juliet proving to be her equal in brains and craftiness.
Dever is unexpectedly funny here, her anger exaggerated just slightly enough to make us giggle, her recognition that she’s not as smart as she thinks downright funny. Merced is equally effective, blissfully unaware that Rosaline is trying to sabotage her, the kindness she displays a perfect comedic compliment to her rival’s barely concealed disdain. Equally amusing is Minnie Driver as Rosaline’s nurse, an oft-ignored woman who suffers no fools. Her direct manner and sharp tongue put them in their place in a flash.
While the interactions between Rosaline and Juliet are humorous, the relationship that develops between her and Dario is delightful as well. Their chemistry is palpable, their scenes containing a spark that’s fun to witness, especially when she protests too much about him. Rosaline’s quite proud, and having to admit that Romeo is rather dull and Dario more her type proves galling, with Dever mining this internal conflict to wonderful comedic effect.
The film’s climax doesn’t quite work, but Maine and her crew have generated so much goodwill by that point, you forgive it. Characters like the idiotic Steve the Courier and scenes such as when Rosaline has to confront her inexplicable fear of fish contribute to that.
Whether this will prompt any young viewers to pick up Shakespeare’s play is questionable. That it might inspire a teenage girl to speak up for herself, not settle for a partner that doesn’t meet her needs or pursue her dream of, I don’t know, being a cartographer means “Rosaline” serves its purpose. That it slyly conveys these messages while delivering some solid laughs is all the better.