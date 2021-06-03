The Screening Room | Collette brings 'Dream Horse' to finish line
There’s an unassuming quality to Euros Lyn’s “Dream Horse” that serves this based-on-fact horse tale well.
The equine in question is Dream Alliance, the underdog of all underdogs in the world of horse racing who, you could say, was willed into existence by Jan Vokes, a woman who was desperate to find something to live for.
That she would settle on the notion of getting a racehorse after having never owned a horse before was a surprise. That it would compete at the highest levels and win major purses boggles the mind.
Short on melodrama but long on sincerity, the film is anchored by the always-reliable Toni Colette as Jan Vokes, a woman very much in need of a bit of hope. She works two dead-end jobs and finds herself simply going through the motions. She loves her husband, Brian (Owen Teale), but any passion they may have had faded long ago. She talks, he responds without thinking, communication does not exist.
However, she gets an idea one day after hearing Howard Davies (Damian Lewis), a regular at the bar where she works, tell tales of the days when he owned a racehorse. A seed is planted, and it sprouts into a notion and soon blossoms into the most improbable of schemes.
Jan does some research and concludes that she’d like to buy a brood mare, breed it and hopefully have a quarter horse that’s worth running as a result. Needless to say, this plan gets Brian’s attention.
It also sparks an interest in citizens of the small English town where Jan lives, so much so that 23 of them decide to enter into a syndicate, ponying up 10 pounds weekly just to be able to say they own a racehorse. And once the foal is delivered, they can say just that.
However, what starts off as a financial investment soon becomes an emotional one as well, as the horse begins to show, place and then win in a series of races that they come to think may portend bigger things.
The animal’s career on the track is an engaging tale in and of itself; however, screenwriter Neil McKay provides additional color with scenes centered on the group of eccentrics who backed this endeavor. The oddballs are used for comic relief, each contributing good-natured humor at regular intervals, often at the expense of the gentry who resent the inclusion of these commoners taking in the rarefied air they breathe.
Meanwhile, Collette and Lewis provide the heart and soul of the movie, giving us two people who find the courage to dream after having suffered serious setbacks. The vets know that in dramas such as these, less is more, and both underplay key quiet moments, giving poignant, emotional performances. They convey Vokes’ and Davies’ sense of pervasive ennui and cautious optimism in a relatable manner that has us in their respective corners from the start.
There are no surprises here, and that’s fine. We look to sports films for inspiration as, much like Jan, we need to be reminded of the power of hope and the possibility of miracles.
“Dream Horse” ably supplies this, providing us with a moving story about a longshot that succeeded against the odds, an animal that continues to inspire long after its last race.
