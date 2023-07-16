The law of diminishing returns states that “benefits from something will grow proportionally smaller as more energy is invested in it.” I suppose there is an exception to every rule.
Inexplicably, every sequential entry of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise disproves this notion, each a testament to the imagination and tenacity of writer/director Christopher McQuarrie and megastar Tom Cruise. They seemingly paint themselves into a corner with each sequel, executing one gasp-inducing action sequence after another, each seemingly incapable of being topped. And yet, they continue to provide one show-stopping moment after another, the latest chapter, “Dead Reckoning: Part One,” containing setpieces that confirm we are in the midst of the golden age of action films.
While the plot is made to seem more complicated than it actually is, like many of these movies, it all revolves around a simple MacGuffin — a key that is composed of two parts, one in possession of Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his Impossible Missions Force, the other held by an unknown person with nefarious intentions. (Yes, you are experiencing a bit of déjà-vu — the latest “Indiana Jones” feature employed a similar premise with it time-traveling dial gizmo.) It goes without saying that this key will pass through many hands in many different countries before all the chaos subsides.
Along the way, we are introduced to some new players in this world of globe-trotting espionage, most notably Grace (Hayley Atwell), a master thief who sets her sights on the key and manages to get her hands on part of it. This draws her into Hunt’s sphere as he’s decided to accept the mission to retrieve it. Meanwhile, Esai Morales assumes the role of Gabriel, a mysterious figure from our hero’s past who knows how to get under his skin and of course is after the key as well. The franchise stalwarts are also on hand, Ving Rhames’ Luther and Simon Pegg’s Benji ably providing comic relief, while Rebecca Ferguson returns as the steely-eyed assassin Ilsa Faust.
If there is a fault with this entry, it’s that it has too many characters to keep track of, all of whom manage to converge in a timely manner no matter where the global locale. Whether it’s on the streets of Rome, aboard the Orient Express or traipsing around a Middle Eastern airport, rest assured that the above-mentioned characters as well as agents Briggs and Degas (Shea Whigham and Greg Davis, respectively) and yet another female assassin, Paris (Pom Klementieff), will meet up, and mayhem will ensue.
As for that mayhem, it’s pretty spectacular. The opening sequence involving a desert chase during a sandstorm, as well as a game of cat-and-mouse that occurs across various airport terminals, are prime examples of expertly choreographed scenes that depend as much on the movement of the actors and cameras as the post-production editing.
These are just warm-ups for a blistering chase sequence on the streets of Rome and the climax on the Orient Express. The spirit of Buster Keaton is alive and well in both these setpieces. As funny as they are thrilling, each steadily builds until they reach absurd proportions, so much so that I half-expected Acme anvils to start raining from the sky.
The chase is one of the best sequences of the year, Hunt and Grace on the run, handcuffed together, eventually trying to drive a tiny yellow Fiat that’s dwarfed by a menacing black Hummer and a battalion of cops. Its crackerjack timing and many surprises are reminiscent of the sort of scenes Keaton would construct, as are the moments on the Orient Express as the central pair scramble from one dangling car to the next before they fall into a deep chasm. I thought Hunt and Grace dodging pots of hot food, bubbling vats of grease and flames leaping from the stove in the kitchen car was ridiculous until they entered the dining car and had to contend with a dangling piano that threatened to crush them. Ridiculous, to be sure, but a great deal of fun.
Of course, none of this would mean anything if there was no emotional investment in Hunt and his cohorts. Since coming on board with “Rogue Nation,” McQuarrie has wisely made Hunt more vulnerable, his emotional connection to Luther, Benji, Ilsa and others that cross his path proving to be his Achilles Heel. This is explored more fully in this entry and will likely prove to be a key turning point in next year’s follow-up.
Also contributing to its gravitas is the threat at the story’s center. The key in question unlocks an artificial-intelligence device referred to as The Entity, a program that, much like Hunt himself, has gone rogue and threatens to worm its way into every communications system in the world. With this access, it manipulates and erases the truth, obscures and alters identities, implicating innocent parties along the way. In short, nothing and no one can be trusted, with all information tainted by a machine that lacks a conscience. With the U.S. Congress currently holding hearings about the dangers of similar devices, this film couldn’t be more frightening or timely.
In the end, the success of this entry, both in terms of it being an effective cautionary tale and relentless thrill machine, rests on Cruise’s shoulders. He willingly and enthusiastically sets the tone in these movies, and his go-for-broke work ethic is to be commended. Knowing it’s him riding a motorcycle off a cliff and free-falling at a wrinkle-smoothing rate lends an authenticity to the production that no amount of greenscreen work can match.
The movie-going experience is precious to him, and with last year’s “Top Gun: Maverick” and back-to-back “Mission: Impossible” features, Cruise has taken it upon himself to make sure it endures by providing the sort of entertainment that makes our going to the theater worthwhile. Time and again, he lives up to the high expectations he sets for himself, creating his own brand of cinematic spectacle. And to think, he doesn’t have to don a cape to do so.
‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’ ★★★½ Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Ving Rhames, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Cary Elwes, Shea Whigham and Henry Czerny. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie; produced by Cruise and McQuarrie; screenplay by Erik Jendresen and McQuarrie. A Paramount Pictures release. 163 minutes. Rated PG-13 (intense sequences of violence and action, some language and suggestive material). At the AMC Champaign 13, Harvest Moon Drive-In and Savoy 16 IMAX.