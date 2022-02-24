The Screening Room | 'Cyrano' a lush, moving affair
Joe Wright’s “Cyrano” embraces its romantic ideal and runs with it.
Based on the 2019 off-Broadway musical written by Erica Schmidt, which starred her husband, Peter Dinklage, this is an ambitious undertaking that uses Edmond Rostand’s classic play as its spine, with its certain characters and incidents trimmed away, contemporary dialogue surrounding the original’s more famous lines.
Shot in Sicily, this is a lush production that benefits greatly from the city’s historic architecture, bathed in a soft golden hue by cinematographer Seamus McGarvey. It’s the sort of movie you let wash over you, drinking in every moment.
For those of you who slept through high school English, the setting is 17th century France, with the country at war. A master swordsman, brilliant writer and leader of a company of cadets in the guard, Cyrano is a hopeless romantic whose fatal flaw is his pride. Self-conscious of his diminutive size — a change from the original, where he had an abnormally large nose — he has come to terms with it and makes light of it, but brokers no insults where it is concerned.
He’s been in love with his childhood friend Roxanne (Haley Bennett) for years but has kept this a secret, afraid she will laugh at and brush him aside. She’s in love with Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), who, ironically, is a cadet in Cyrano’s company. Though handsome, he has a hard time expressing himself. Knowing it will make Roxanne happy, Cyrano writes letters for Christian, expressing his love for her so effectively that she’s swept away. Thus, literature’s greatest love triangle is born.
The familiar scenes are here — the opening duel in which our hero spouts poetry while dispatching his foe, the balcony scene where Cyrano speaks as Christian from the shadows, the devastating conclusion in which the lie that has trapped them all is revealed — bolstered by songs by Aaron and Bryce Dessner, which are a mixed bag.
But when they work, they soar. Roxanne expresses her longing to be loved in the gorgeous “Someone to Say”; the lament of doomed soldiers is movingly conveyed in “Wherever I Fall”; and the showstopper is “Every Letter,” which espouses the power of Cyrano’s amorous words by having a cascade of his letters rain down on the three principals.
The play has been adapted so many times that doing so again seems a folly. Yet there’s an urgency here captured by the three leads that brings a vitality to the material.
Bennett, who has a lovely voice, and Harrison Jr. infuse their characters with a sense of youthful optimism, giving us a couple who are eager to love and be loved. This raises the stakes of the dangerous game they’re playing, the characters’ highs and lows becoming more poignant in the process.
As for Dinklage, he’s no singer, but he’s not here because of his voice. He’s here to break your heart, which he does completely. Conveying his character’s pain and longing with a glance, slight hitch in his voice or wry laugh, you feel his pain, which you can’t help but think is drawn from some personal experiences. He also brings a nobility to Cyrano that is the key to the role.
Gorgeous and heartfelt, “Cyrano” earns your tears.
For DVR alerts, film recommendations and movie news, follow Koplinski on Twitter @ckoplinski. His email is chuckkoplinski@gmail.com.
