‘The Deepest Breath’
I have a friend who contends that baseball, football, basketball and other similar activities are sports, while golf and bowling and their ilk are games. How he would classify free diving, I have no idea.
I was ignorant of this death-wish event until watching Laura McGann’s riveting new documentary, “The Deepest Breath,” a fascinating, harrowing look at a group of rare athletes who push themselves to the limit every time they go into the water.
The opening sequence, using footage taken during an actual competition, immediately drives home the dangers of this sport, as we witness one of the competitors crawl downward from the lighted surface of the ocean to its dark cold depths, clinging to a single lifeline that will guide them back. Presented in real time, the life-and-death nature of this sport is readily apparent and immediately sets the tone of the film.
The notion of fate runs throughout the movie, McGann constructing this not as an examination of a niche sport, but rather a dual character study.
Alessia Zecchini is a young lady who early on knows she wants to not simply be a free diver, but the best in the world. With the help of her supportive parents, she starts lessons at age 13 and soon proves herself to be a prodigy. Setting records at 14, she must contend with a ruling from the sports governing board that raises the age of competition to 18. This only inspires her more, and when she finally competes professionally, she’s an immediate sensation.
While Zecchini is on her path to being a world-class competitor, Stephen Keenan is seeking a purpose in his life. Bitter over his parents’ divorce and his mother’s death from cancer at a young age, he sets out to travel the world with little in the way of an agenda. He explores Congo for years and returns home to Ireland for a respite before setting out once more, taking a circuitous route that leads him to Dahab, Egypt. There he becomes a scuba instructor and eventually begins to dabble in free diving as well.
A scare that nearly results in his death leads him to become a safety diver, and when he saves the world champion from drowning, his reputation in this insular community skyrockets.
What’s so arresting about the film is the way McGann uses the vast amount of footage she has at her disposal. Switching back and forth between Zecchini and Keenan’s stories, we see each travel on their respective paths via video from her diving events and his travelogue video diaries as well as scenes from other familial sources. The result is a fascinating dual narrative where as both strands develop, a sense that they were destined to meet hardly seems manufactured but preordained.
This serves to make the third act even more poignant. As Zecchini struggles to set a new world record, Keenan takes her under his wing. The bond they form goes far beyond pupil and teacher, each recognizing in the other a kindred spirit. They see in each other a drive that’s rare and all consuming, and fostering that in each another leads to both triumph and tragedy.
Is there a lesson to be had here? I’m not sure, though I couldn’t help wondering if the gods were punishing these two for having the temerity to have more than one great passion in their lives. If so, the courage displayed at the end of “Breath” proves all the more poignant.