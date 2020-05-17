The Screening Room | ‘Deerskin’ dark but effective
The phrase “Clothes make the man,” sums up Georges to a tee. Reeling from a sudden, acrimonious break up with his wife, he’s adrift, homeless and unsure as how to go on with his life.
However, there’s this a fringed deerskin jacket that when he puts it on ... things change. Yeah, it’s a bit small, but no matter — once it’s on, a sense of confidence washes over him. All the doubt that’s plagued him melts away; the future doesn’t look so bleak. He becomes someone else because of the jacket, someone he eventually doesn’t recognize.
Quentin Dupieux’s “Deerskin” isn’t to everyone’s taste. Perhaps his most well-known feature is 2010’s comic/horror satire “Rubber,” about a homicidal car tire. (Yes, you read that correctly.) Compared to that, “Deerskin” is relatively grounded, yet its brilliant combination of comedy, social commentary and horror will keep viewers at arm’s length.
However, if you’re a fan of Yorgos Lanthimos’ work (“The Lobster,” “The Favourite”), you’ll appreciate the left-of-center sensibility in Dupieux’s movies, unique features that require an open-minded approach on the viewers’ part as well as a large degree of trust.
His film running a brisk 77 minutes, Dupieux displays a sure hand, gradually shifting the tone from comic to horrific, his script a series of odd incidents that show a logical progression into madness. Georges’ sudden lack of identity makes him vulnerable, a man floundering about who ultimately falls victim to his most base desires.
In many ways, the jacket is his id made real, the object through which he gains agency, becoming not only the man he’s always wanted to be but also the one he needs to be right now. Donning this new, second skin, Georges becomes someone else. He has no problem lying to local barmaid Denise (Adele Haenel) that he’s a filmmaker, a falsity not used to impress the young lady but rather as a way of healing his fragile psyche, becoming someone he’s not so as to rediscover a sense of confidence or purpose.
Dupieux’s script is smart in the way it subtly shows how a descent into madness is a slow progression, a sequence of inconsequential acts that seem logical to the person doing them yet culminate in what outsiders regard as madness. While tragic, the director underscores, for good or ill, the absurdist nature of what his protagonist is up to.
Deciding that he should be the only one in the world to wear a jacket, Georges hatches a scheme to collect and destroy any similar object of clothing to humorous effect, while Denise’s unintended acts of good will, which feed his psychosis, are wonderfully ironic and can’t help but generate a laugh.
In the lead role, Oscar-winner Jean Dujardin delivers a deceptive turn, desperate and at times a bit manic, never letting us forget just how vulnerable Georges is. He embraces the opportunity to dismantle the traditional image of male bravado, but just as effectively, he gives us a man wrestling with depression and a lack of purpose, grasping at delusions to stay alive.
On its surface, “Deerskin” seems outlandish, but its logic is clear and its conclusion inevitable. To be sure, its third act takes a dark turn, but it shouldn’t seem shocking. Dupieux is meticulous in constructing his story — there’s an inevitability to all that occurs to Georges, the lines between sanity and madness no longer distinguishable, each day as normal as the last. It creeps up on him, and that’s where the real horror lies.
