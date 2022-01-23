The Screening Room | Delayed 'Daughter' a curious outlier
Sean McNamara’s “The King’s Daughter” was made in 2014. It is finally being released in 2022.
Hearing this, the first thought that would likely pop into your head, as it did mine, is that this must be a real stinker. Upon watching it, I can say that’s not necessarily the case. The greatest film of all time? Nope, not even close. A complete disaster? Nope, I’ve seen much worse.
Having been produced by Paramount Pictures, it was inexplicably shelved and then acquired by Arclight Films in 2020 only to be bought by Gravitas Ventures in 2021, which is now releasing it under their Picturehouse label. Welcome to the world of modern film distribution.
I think the reason behind the delay is the fact that I’m not sure who the audience is for this movie, and I get the impression the producers behind it came to the same conclusion. I have a feeling Gravitas got the movie for a relative song and are hoping to recoup its investment through foreign markets, giving it a cursory North American release just to see what they can garner over a weekend barren of new releases.
Based on the 1997 novel “The Moon and the Sun” by Vonda McIntyre, the story takes place in 17th-century France during the latter part of the reign of King Louis XIV (Pierce Brosnan). Having overseen significant advancements in science, industry and the arts, thus building the country into a major player on the world stage, the monarch is faced with a dilemma. Having survived an assassination attempt and feeling the nation will not survive without him, he charges his scientists with finding the secret of immortality.
Wouldn’t you know it, he has a quack doctor (Pablo Schreiber) at his disposal who contends that a mermaid’s life source will do the trick. Fortunately, Louis has a very capable mariner (Benjamin Walker) at his disposal who promptly captures a mermaid and keeps her in an enclosed cove that’s a triumph of production design. Seems sacrificing the creature during an upcoming solar eclipse will allow her life force to be transferred to the king.
Meanwhile — and this is a BIG meanwhile — we are introduced to Marie-Josephe D-Alember (Kaya Scodelario), a young woman who’s spent her childhood in a convent, where she’s developed into a serious handful, so much so the abbess (Rachel Griffiths) feels it would be better if her upbringing were taken over by her father. That would be the king, who brings her to court without telling her of her heritage.
Granted permission to shoot the film at the Palace of Versailles, the movie is never less than visually captivating, McNamara capturing the wonder of the grounds and interior, particularly the Hall of Mirrors where an elaborate dance takes place. Sequences filmed away from the palace are equally lavish, the set design ornate and meticulously rendered. There’s no question, every cent of the film’s budget was put to good use. Equally impressive is the cast, who play the material straight, bringing a conviction to the story that makes it seem better than it is.
As I said, I’m not sure who this movie is for. Though it has fairy tale elements, it’s far too serious and at times violent for younger viewers, while its sensibility skews a bit too young for teens. This story is more in keeping with animated fare, and had this been a Disney production, you can bet the studio would tweak this to perfect consumerist perfection. As it is, in the age of superhero extravaganzas, “Daughter” is likely to be an overlooked outlier.
