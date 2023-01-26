The Screening Room | Despite strong cast, 'Maybe I Do' falls short
If you were to close your eyes during Marc Jacobs’ “Maybe I Do,” you’d swear you were attending a high school play. There’s an amateurish quality evident from the start. None of the dialogue sounds natural, as each line lacks the spontaneity of thought. Every speech sounds as if it were painstakingly memorized with each inflection planned and every pause anticipated. At times, I felt as if I should be preparing a convincing “Good job!” to deliver to the actors were I to run into them afterward, commending them on remembering their lines, having no expectations of seeing anything resembling a well-rounded performance.
What’s absolutely shocking about “Do” is that its cast consists of not over-earnest amateurs, but veteran actors who, I thought, could give good performances in their sleep. This proves to be not the case as Richard Gere and Diane Keaton star as Howard and Grace, respectively, a couple who have grown apart. He has been wiling away his spare time with Monica (Susan Sarandon), who happens to want more than a series of trysts. Grace, not sure what to do, often ends up going to the movies alone and on one such excursion meets Sam (William H. Macy), a Mr. Lonelyheart she takes pity on when she notices him weeping in the theater.
Cut to Allen and Michelle (Luke Bracey and Emma Roberts), a young couple on the verge of marriage, or so she thought. While attending a wedding, he makes a fool of himself by leaping in front of a bevy of single women to catch the bridal bouquet. Why this doesn’t serve as a red flag for Michelle to move on is beyond me, and it would have been a mercy if she had, because what ensues is a series of inane conversations between the two in which she tries to convince him to marry her and he argues that while they might be happy now, they will surely be miserable later.
We see these three situations play out in parallel narrative threads, and if you’ve seen five movies in your lifetime, you already know where this is headed. Monica and Sam are in fact married to each other, their son is Allen. Howard and Grace are the parents of Michelle. Yep, New York City — just a small town. A dinner in which they all get together to hash things out leads to confusion and shock; the laughs meant to develop from this situation fail to emerge.
The premise, had it been handled with a more lighthearted approach — think Cary Grant, Irene Dune, William Powell and Myrna Loy with a screwball sensibility — might have worked. However, Jacobs, making his feature film debut, having cut his teeth writing half-hour sitcoms — does not have the necessary touch to pull this off. The timing of each scene is clunky and predictable while everyone is trying too hard, forcing their lines, attempting to create an ever-elusive whimsical tone.
“Do” proves that the combined talent of a powerhouse cast cannot overcome a faulty script or tepid direction. It’s certainly not for lack of trying — were Gere, Keaton, Macy and Sarandon tap dancing with the same fervor they employ to try to bring this script to life, their feet would be on fire. In the end, the film is not so much an entertainment as a curiosity, a production seemingly with all the right elements, yet fails spectacularly. Think of it as the cinematic equivalent of a car accident, though you’d be better off not slowing down to gawk.
