There are some films you watch that you admire rather than enjoy. Fran Kranz’s debut, “Mass,” falls into that category, a movie that is a vital, timely, sincere piece of work.
It’s not something you watch after a rough week of work. It’s a film that will likely leave you angry and frustrated. Yet, like any worthwhile work of art, it prompts the viewer to think and feel, perhaps empathize with others in a waythat’s unexpected.
Taking place in the basement of a church, four people have come together, two sets of parents who are trying to wrap their heads around an unspeakable tragedy that’s befallen them. Jay and Gail’s (Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton) teenage son has been killed in a school shooting; Richard and Linda’s (Reed Birney and Ann Dowd) son was the assailant.
What begins as a tentative feeling out of each other turns into an anger-fueled, grief-filled conversation that leaves none of them satisfied or closer to understanding the events that will hang over them for the rest of their lives. Jay and Gail are seeking answers where there are none; Richard and Linda are seeking forgiveness that will not be given. Their explanations for their son’s behavior mean nothing, as he had become a stranger to them. Even if they had any answers as to why this happened, it wouldn’t matter to Richard and Linda, as they wouldn’t bring their son back.
Half of Kranz’s work was done in his casting the four veteran actors who so passionately bring his words to life. For a first-time director, he shows remarkable restraint, never rushing the story, allowing the actors the room they need to build the emotions they’re dealing with. As insightful as his script is, his deft touch as a filmmaker is equally impressive. This is delicate material, and Kranz handles it with a sense of compassion and insight that’s remarkable for such a young director.
It goes without saying that the principals are outstanding. This is the sort of script actors crave, not simply because of its highly charged moments, but also because of the energy created by the give-and-take when everyone involved is firing on all cylinders. The back and forth is electrifying to witness, and it’s to everyone’s great credit they’re able to keep us hooked despite the difficult subject. Isaacs, Plimpton, Birney and Dowd accomplish what all actors strive for — they place us directly in the shoes of their characters, and we come to empathize with what they are dealing with, even if we don’t necessarily agree with them.
And that’s really Kranz’s big accomplishment. He does not pass judgment on any of his characters. In a sense, like us, he’s seeking answers as to how a tragedy such as this can occur, this film an attempt to come to some understanding. It’s a futile but noble gesture.
We’ve always looked to the arts to help us process problems and seek empathy for what we are thinking and feeling, and this film does that better than any in recent memory. If the stories we write and pictures we produce are a reflection of our society, “Mass” is a dire but unsurprising portrait of a culture that is slowly killing itself.
That we have no answers to these problems is daunting; that work like Kranz’s has us discussing and searching for them is something.