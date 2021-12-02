Without question, Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” is one of the finest films of the year, a complex, subtle examination of prejudice and repression that’s hard to shake.
This is the sort of movie that’s becoming all too rare — a multi-layered narrative that invites you to rediscover it on multiple viewings as its nuances will be seen in a different light each time you reach itsdevastating conclusion.
Taking place on a ranch in Montana during the 1920s, the story focuses on brothers George and Phil Burbank (Jesse Plemons and Benedict Cumberbatch, respectively), who’ve been charged with running their family’s ranch, each going about it in decidedly different ways. While the former is reserved and employs a quiet sense of authority, the latter is a braggart who intimidates and bullies anyone he sees as a threat. They couldn’t be any more different in demeanor, yet their bond is deep and intense, exemplified by the fact that they still sleep in the same bed even though they’re both well into their 30s.
Things take a turn when George marries Rose (Kirsten Dunst), a widow with a teenage son, Peter (Kodi Smith-McPhee). This stuns Phil, and when they come to live on the ranch, he sees their presence as a threat that must be dealt with. And while the psychological abuse he inflicts on Rose is more overt, his approach toward Peter is more subtle. Initially humiliating him, Phil ultimately takes the boy under his wing, hoping to alienate him from his mother in an effort to break her.
What ensues is a fascinating character study in which we come to see not only the effects of his abusive behavior on those around him but also his own tragic nature. Cumberbatch giving a titanic performance, reveling not only in Phil’s grandstanding moments but also in those in which he lets his guard down and we’re able to see him as vulnerable and, ultimately, somewhat sympathetic. Watch his eyes throughout — they are the instruments through which he conveys everything about Phil, the mirror to his troubled, confused soul.
The danger Cumberbatch’s co-stars face is being blown off the screen by his sheer presence. However, Campion’s casting is spot on, as she’s tapped more-than-capable actors to go toe-to-toe with him. Plemons wisely underplays in the face of Cumberbatch’s broad turn, countering him with a reserved approach, bringing a strength in his bearing that never flags and compliments his co-star nicely. Dunst is equally fine, her character initially strong and capable, slowly fraying in the face of a damaged man she fails to understand. As for Smith-McPhee, he’s the stealth agent of the piece, slowly and deftly revealing more of Peter as the film progresses, ultimately showing us the depth of the still waters the character contains.
Campion suffers no fools, and her approach is deliberate and purposeful. There are no throwaway moments, with many scenes containing a purpose that often only reveals itself later. Its impact resonates as it sheds light on human nature that’s insightful, one the viewer can’t help but apply to themselves and those in their lives.
Its surprising sense of poignancy rips through you as the film examines the dangers of living in denial and the tragedy that results when we deny ourselves the thing that gives us a reason for being.