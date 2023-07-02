‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’
★★★
½
Cast: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, John Rhys-Davies, Thomas Kretschmann and Karen Allen. Directed by James Mangold; produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall; screenplay by Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, David Koepp and Mangold. A Disney Films release. 154 minutes. Rated PG-13 (violence, action, language and smoking). At the AMC Champaign 13, Harvest Moon Drive-In, Onarga Theater and Savoy 16 IMAX.
Daryl Zanuck once said, “The secret to success in Hollywood is giving the public what it wants, before it knows it wants it.” When this once-in-a-blue-moon event occurs, the excitement that accompanies the sense of discovery viewers experience is hard to duplicate.
As a result, when a conscious effort is made to repeat this phenomenon, nine times out of 10, the result often falls short. This is the onus all sequels carry, and while some follow-ups may in fact be made with the same amount of skill as the initial entry, that sense of the new and the thrill that comes from meeting the characters and their world for the first time simply can’t be replicated.
I mention this because I’m not sure what critics and viewers expect out of something like “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the fifth and final entry in the action franchise that started over 40 years ago. Advanced reviews have been lukewarm, and while the film opens in the U.S. this week, I fear the response among film-goers will be, “It was good, but ...” and the nitpicking will begin.
The fact is, this is a very well-made movie that does everything an Indiana Jones feature should do. The adventure, modeled after the serials from the 1930s and ’40s, is ridiculous but engaging, the action setpieces defy logic yet are absolutely thrilling, the film never takes itself seriously, its meta-humor is effective throughout and its larger-than-life hero is still as appealing as he ever was — and, I would argue, more so. And yet, I don’t think it will be enough for some.
When it was announced that yet another entry in the series was to be made, I was skeptical. Harrison Ford, as fit as he is, in my mind was simply too old to convincingly pull off the required derring-do and would look ridiculous trying. Thankfully, he, director James Mangold and screenwriters David Koepp and Jez and John-Henry Butterworth lean into this, resulting in a poignant look at a man who’s studied history all his life and, in a sense, has become part of it, yet fails to understand the modern world he lives in.
The most effective parts of the film are when it focuses on the anachronistic aspect of the character. Seeing Indy trying to navigate America circa 1969 and the turmoil it contained is a hoot. Ford’s resigned reactions to space fever precipitated by man’s landing on the moon, the music of the Beatles and Vietnam War protests are the highlights of the movie, which would have benefited from more like these.
As it is, Dr. Jones is swept away on a final adventure, this time by his goddaughter Helena (an inspired Phoebe Waller-Bridge), a fellow archeologist who seeks a lost artifact of which she thinks our hero knows the whereabouts.
The McGuffin in question is the Antikythera, a dial invented by the mathematician Archimedes that can supposedly manipulate time. It’s been separated into two pieces, and Jones is in possession of one of them, which soon falls into Helena’s hands, while the rest of the film is a globetrotting search for the missing half, with former Nazi engineer Dr. Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) looking for it as well.
Of course, there’s plenty of action in the film — some of it works, some of it bores. Mangold goes out of his way to provide plenty of fan service but at times doesn’t know when to rein things in.
An extended prologue set in the waning days of World War II that introduces Voller and the dial is effective but would have been more so had it been trimmed by five to 10 minutes, while an underwater sequence later in the film is so murky, it’s hard to distinguish just what’s going on.
Still, the hits outweigh the misses, as a chase during a New York City ticker-tape parade for the Apollo 11 astronauts is fun; the climax, about which the less said the better, ends things on a high note; and another chase through the streets of Tangier, Morocco, stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the best setpieces in the franchise.
Perhaps a more accurate title would have been “Indiana Jones’ Greatest Hits,” as the callbacks to previous entries are numerous. Jones’ aversion to snakes pops up in a slightly altered form, as do insects of the largest and most grotesque kind. A tip of the hat is given to some of his most famous escapes and threats, while a character cut from the same cloth as Short Round, Teddy (Ethann Isidore, very good in a thankless role) is present, as are two key figures from “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
None of this should be seen as lazy screenwriting. No, these allusions are all part of a great summing up of this franchise, its seminal character and Ford’s work in developing him. It’s no accident that time — how we waste it, how we long to have it back — is at the core of this farewell. Jones’ obsession with history and his pursuit of its artifacts have made him a man out of time, his actions blinding him to the wonders of the age he lives in and the people in it. He discovers his folly too late, and he’s left bitter and alone. As the present holds nothing for him, the desire to become part of history is tempting, and the titular dial gives him the opportunity to do just that.
The conclusion of “Dial” is bittersweet, and if you were to say it’s a bit too neat, I wouldn’t argue. Yet, it’s the way it should end, and is not without its irony. Jones needs to be rescued, and the only person who can do so comes to his aid. That he accepts the proffered help proves to be a heroic act in its own quiet way.