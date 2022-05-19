The Screening Room | 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' is same old comfort food
You can tell that Julian Fellowes, creator of “Downton Abbey,” is walking a fine line in his latest continuation of the beloved series, “A New Era.”
He must deliver the comfort-food elements fans of the show demand yet inject something fresh into the drawing-room dramatics, lest he be accused of simply treading so much narrative water. It also wouldn’t be a bad idea to provide an in for viewers who, though late for the party, may want to dip their toes in the PBS-produced phenomenon. For the most part, Fellowes errs on the side of the familiar, with the film’s major plot development a rather desperate attempt to shake up the status quo.
That would be the inheritance of a French villa by the ever-acerbic Dowager Countess Violet Grantham (Maggie Smith), left to her by an aristocrat she had a summer fling with 60 years ago. That the family of the deceased is intent on contesting the will is little concern to her.
Violet is unable to travel, so she dispatches her son, Lord Robert (Hugh Bonneville); his wife, Lady Cora (Elizabeth McGovern); their daughter, Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael) and her husband, “Bertie” (Harry Hadden-Paten; their son-in-law, Tom (Allen Leech), newly married to Lucy (Tuppence Middleton); and their retired butler, Mr. Carter (Jim Carson) to give the place the once over. To say they discover something shocking is an understatement, as they come to see Violet’s past in a new light — so much so that Robert begins to question who his true father is.
Meanwhile, back at the ranch, Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) has agreed to let Downton be used as a location for the shooting of a movie. The culture clash that ensues provides the movie with its funniest moments, as the behavior of the gauche actors sends the staff and remaining family in search of the nearest fainting couch. Enduring these breaches in decorum are necessary, as Mary needs a cash infusion to put a new roof on the old homestead.
There’s a great deal familiar about the film, not simply from the “Downton” world, but Hollywood classics as well. It’s regrettable that Fellowes shamelessly cribs from “Singin’ in the Rain,” as the 1929 production of “The Gambler” that invades the posh environs must contend with technical difficulties while employing those newfangled microphones and speakers that have been foisted upon them. This is, given the era, forgivable; that the script also includes a blowsy blond actress with a grating voice not conducive to the transition of sound movies, not so much.
A couple of the characters deal with health scares, some unexpected romances develop, an affair is contemplated, and misunderstandings ensue. In the interest of not spoiling any of the minor surprises, I’ll keep those to myself.
There really aren’t that many surprises, Fellowes knowing full well what his audience desires. There may be problems here and there, but you can bet they’ll all be resolved in the end, with none of the resolutions too radical and the status quo maintained. Yes, the class differences are, as usual, recognized though not delved into too deeply, while the romances, though a trifle shocking for the time period, are somewhat staid by today’s standards.
In the end, “A New Era” provides fans exactly what they want, which really is all that should be expected.
