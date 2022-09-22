During the 1980s, Gilbert Galvan Jr. set a rather ignominious record, one he was actually quite proud of despite the fact that he ultimately did not profit from it in any way. Having pulled off 59 consecutive bank robberies in Canada before being apprehended, he managed to net $2.4 million ($6.6 million in today’s dollars) and give his wife, Andrea, a life many of us can only dream of. How he was able to pull this off, and then lose everything, is the subject of “Bandit,” an unexpectedly entertaining biopic that proves as amusing as it is intriguing.
Josh Duhamel — never more engaging — is Galvan, a smart man with little direction who finds himself on the short end of the stick in the era of Reaganomics. Out of work and looking for fresh opportunities, he heads north and finds things are not much better. However, he does meet Andrea (Elisha Cuthbert), a would-be social worker, and finally finds a reason to pull his life together.
For Galvan, the route to middle-class sustenance does not lie through community college courses. He finds himself more adept at chicanery than hard work. One day, while watching two armed guards unload bags of cash, Galvan has a daydream that evolves into a momentary fugue state that points him toward the road he’s fated to follow. Soon after, he meets a wannabe-actor, and a plan materializes; Galvan decides he’s going to embark on his bank-robbing career with the help of costumes and rubber prosthetics. The rest is history.
Director Allan Unger provides a great deal of energy to the film, the story moving from one exciting moment after another. One robbery trips on the heels of the next as montages used throughout mix scenes featuring Duhamel in a variety of get-ups and make-up designs, knocking off one bank after another with a confidence that’s captivating. There’s a sense of self-awareness as Galvan breaks the fourth wall throughout, supplying wry commentary on whatever heist he might be committing at the time. The result is a breezy good time, the over two-hour running time flying by.
Cuthbert shines in each of her scenes, reminding us of what an effective actor she is, her conviction perfectly complimenting Andrea’s strength. Watch the light in her eye when she discovers just what her husband has been up to. The anger she flashes is obvious, but the sense of excitement she feels is there as well, a brief moment that shows she can relate to the adrenaline rush that compels Galvan to continue his life of crime.
And while it seems as though he’s going down the same career suicide trail Bruce Willis did by starring in a series of quicky action flicks, Mel Gibson is a welcome presence as Tommy, a mobster who backs Galvan when he wants to pull off a big job. The screen veteran underplays each of his scenes, relying solely on the strength of his presence.
Despite Galvan’s fate, “Bandit” is not an anti-crime film and only has a passing relation to a cautionary tale. No, this is more a celebration of one man’s independent spirit, one who recognized the odds were stacked against him and liberated himself by defying the system. In Galvan’s mind, his crimes were of the victimless variety, and, while he may have broken the law, no one got hurt. Of course, your interpretation of his actions will likely differ, but there’s no denying that, as portrayed in the film, Galvan had a heck of a time while paving his way to jail.