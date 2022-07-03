“I want to be a woman of the world … I want the feeling of being young again.”
This is a tall order, yet that’s what Nancy Stokes (Emma Thompson) desires.
A retired schoolteacher, this widow in her mid-50s knows the clock is ticking, that chances to knock things off her bucket list are growing fewer by the day.
Her biggest regret is her lack of sexual satisfaction.
Having never had an orgasm, she longs to find out what all the fuss is about.
So, she does what any resourceful woman in her position would do. She hires a gigolo.
Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack) is a very fit, intelligent young man who knows his way around the block.
He understands his job is not just to meet his client’s physical needs, but to delve into their emotional ones as well, sometimes serving as a surrogate therapist.
Though whether he’s had a client with as detailed a list of sexual acts and positions they’d like to try as Nancy does is unlikely.
Sophie Hyde’s film, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” is a particularly intelligent and insightful character study that gets our attention with its seemingly salacious subject matter but keeps us hooked thanks to the matters of the heart at its center.
Intimate and poignant, the script by English comedian Katy Brand provides the foundation for what proves to be a deeply felt, smart examination of the devastating paralysis of fear and one woman’s journey toward acceptance and self-actualization.
Stokes is the sort of role any actor would jump at the chance to play.
Her level of insecurity has incapacitated her in nearly every facet of her life, leading her to feel her needs are not important enough to address.
Analytical where she should be enthusiastic, this woman’s nervousness manifests itself in the way she finds excuses not to tackle the items on her list.
Eager to run with any tangent that presents itself, she’s soon expressing regrets about her two children.
Thompson proves once more to be one of our most honest, passionate actors, giving life to Stokes’ humorous, heartbreaking and human qualities in equal measure.
Due to her fine work, we feel we know this woman intimately.
Yet, as good as she is, McCormack is the real find here.
His approach to Grande is one of patience and understanding, eschewing an overtly sexual portrayal of the character.
He’s well aware that a sense of cool confidence, quiet strength and genuine engagement accentuate his character’s physical attributes.
He manifests these with ease while displaying a sense of vulnerability once Stokes cuts a bit too close to home with her probing questions about who he really is.
The chemistry between Thompson and McCormack is exceptional, the give-and-take between them natural and engaging.
What’s most remarkable about the film is that Hyde and Brand structure the story in such a way that it pushes the sexual nature of the story to the side in order to focus on the intellectually stimulating and emotionally resonant aspects of their characters’ relationship.
They know if Stokes and Grande don’t connect on these fronts, then our believing they could achieve any physical gratification together is impossible.
Smart and sexy, “Grande” pointedly reminds us that often we must get out of our own way to be happy, that only in recognizing who we are can we ever give ourselves to another.
Hyde, Brand and Thompson are aware that any sense of lasting satisfaction between two people starts with emotional intimacy, a quality their two leads brilliantly bring to life, leaving the viewer satisfied in the process.