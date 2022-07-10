Hobbled by a broken heart and an existential crisis, the God of Thunder is at a crossroads in Taika Waititi’s “Thor: Love and Thunder,” one of the better entries in the Marvel Films universe.
Initially sporting the same tongue-in-cheek humor that made the previous entry, “Ragnarok,” such an outlier and fan favorite, Waititi maintains this irreverent approach through the film’s first act beforegradually shifting to a more serious tone. This raises the emotional stakes and provides a sense of humanism and poignancy that have been sorely lacking in movies of this ilk.
As the film opens, we see Thor has overstayed his welcome with the Guardians of the Galaxy, each member tired of his off-hand arrogance and numerous misguided attempts to find himself. Taking some advice from Star Lord (Chris Pratt), he returns to New Asgard, where he finds Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) has turned it into an extravagant — verging on tacky — tourist destination. However, it’s here where Thor finds his purpose, as he sets off to rescue the town’s children, who have been kidnapped by Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).
Complicating matters is the appearance of our hero’s ex, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). Seems that through some odd twist of fate, she’s been deemed worthy enough to heft the hammer Mjolnir and has assumed the mantle of Thor. She and Valkyrie are intent on accompanying him on his mission of mercy. Needless to say, he has mixed emotions regarding all of this.
Bale’s Gorr is a formidable and sympathetic foe, one who logically pushes the heroes to their limits yet elicits the audience’s sense of sympathy as well. In the film’s prologue, we witness his creation, transformed from a grieving father into a vengeful wraith, betrayed by the god he worshiped and, as a result, intent on slaying every deity that crosses his path. His presence helps make this one of the standout features in the Marvel Films canon.
So does the introduction of Jane Foster’s Thor, one that gives Portman a role far meatier than the series’ first two entries. The reason behind the character’s new guise is compelling and adds a degree of emotional weight the film needs to ground it, preventing it from becoming the erratic romp that “Ragnarok” was. And as for Hemsworth, he gets to run the gamut here from buffoonish to conflicted to heroic, each of these firmly in the actor’s wheelhouse. The relationship between the two leads is far more complex and satisfying, the two actors rising to the occasion.
Also of note is the inclusion of Russell Crowe as Zeus, the actor channeling Donald Trump in his portrayal as an arrogant isolationist who doesn’t want to be bothered with Thor’s plea for help in the face of a threat that will kill them all. Omnipotence City, where he and all the other gods reside, is a marvel to behold, as is the Dark Realm, a genuinely foreboding locale where the final throwdown occurs.
Briskly told — the action scenes are not superfluous or overextended — the end result proves to be a major surprise from Waititi, who tends to favor irony over poignancy. That he would allow the latter to creep in and drive this superhero epic makes “Love and Thunder” one of the most surprising and satisfying films of the summer.
In the end, I was not only bowled over by the visual grandeur and narrative sweep of the film, but also moved by it, which provides a bit of hope for the many Marvel features to come.