The Screening Room | Ending mars harrowing 'Infinite Storm'
There’s a great deal to admire in Malgorzata Szumowska’s “Infinite Storm,” a mostly true story of an incredible rescue undertaken by a bullheaded woman of uncommon determination and fortitude.
Its central disaster is rendered in such a realistic manner that it effectively drives home the danger its characters find themselves in, while the performance from Naomi Watts in the lead role is the sort of solid work we’ve come to expect from the veteran actor.
However, Szumowska and screenwriter Joshua Rollins fail to stick the landing, playing fast and loose with the facts in the third act in order to shoehorn in a message concerning grief and healing that’s forced and unconvincing.
Taking place in 2010, the setting is New Hampshire’s brutal Mt. Washington, a peak said to contain “the worst weather in the world” by the locals.
Pam Bales (Watts) is the sort of admirable, frustrating person who ignores dire forecasts, convinced she can deal with any storm.
Then again, perhaps she has a death wish, as it’s intimated she’s recognizing a personal tragedy of some sort by setting out on a day most of us would stay indoors.
Sure enough, she encounters a blistering storm so severe that she fears for her life and starts back to safety.
However, she hears a voice crying in the wind, one she follows despite her best judgement.
Miraculously, she finds a young man wearing a thin coat and tennis shoes, slowly freezing to death.
Despite his resistance, Bales takes it upon herself to drag this lost soul — whom she dubs John (Billy Howle) — off the mountain, saving him whether he wants it or not.
The trek they undertake is an arduous one. Thick snow, gale force winds and subzero temperatures make every step they take a struggle.
Szumowska captures the horrific storm the duo must combat, as well as the vast open spaces they must traverse, with an immediacy that proves immersive.
Rather than the latest superhero epic, this is sort of a film that should be shown in the IMAX format.
And while the pair’s trek is a slow one, credit Szumowska for keeping the story moving in such a way that it never lags.
To be sure, the film plays fast and loose with some of its internal logic regarding hypothermia, the hazards of getting wet in frigid weather and the time needed to combat it.
I suppose these points can be forgiven; oversights such as these are part-and-parcel of survival cinema.
However, once safety is reached, Rollins takes some liberties with the story that don’t sit well.
A meeting between Bales and John sometime after the rescue, an event that never took place, feels tacked on and contrived.
Their sharing of the traumatic experiences, similar enough that they’re able to create a connection that eluded them on the mountain, feels a bit too convenient.
I’m all for a certain measure of historic license being taken, an approach that’s unavoidable where adapting true stories to the big screen is concerned.
However, when this approach results in a shift in tone so egregious that it jeopardizes the integrity and tone of the story, that’s a problem.
While Bales and her charge are fighting the elements, “Infinite Storm” is an engrossing story.
However, once terra firma is reached, its narrative is suddenly on shaky ground.
