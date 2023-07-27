‘The Beanie Bubble’ ★★★ Cast: Elizabeth Banks, Zach Galifianakis, Sarah Snook, Geraldine Viswanathan, Kurt Yaeger, Jason Burkey, Callie Johnson and Julia Farino. Directed by Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash; produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard; screenplay by Zac Bissonnette and Gore.An Apple Films release. 110 minutes. Rated R (language). Streaming on Apple TV+.
At the height of their popularity, sales of Beanie Babies reached $200 million per month. That resulted in 33 million of the toys being shipped in the same period and $1 billion in profits in 1998. Invented by Ty Warner, what set them apart from their stuffed rivals was they were under-stuffed, making them more posable. Of course, they were incredibly cute and came with biographies and birthdays. Oh, and there was the fact that only a limited number were made of certain models before they were retired, making them collectables worth thousands of dollars.
If you were alive in the late ’90s, you couldn’t help but be aware of this marketing phenomenon, as the mania it created was well-publicized, as was its sudden decline when Ty Toys misread the market, failing to realize a saturation point had been reached as interest in the product waned. Much of this information can be gleaned from the Wikipedia page devoted to Beanies, but Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash’s “The Beanie Bubble” recounts the rise and fall of the sensation from a combination of three unique and engaging perspectives. Based on the book by Zac Bissonette, the film recounts these events through the eyes of a trio of women in Warner’s life, each of whom contributed to the success of the toy line, knifed in the back by the executive along the way.
Gore, who wrote the screenplay, uses a sliding timeline to tell the story as it shifts back and forth from 1983 to 1998 and many dates in between. This initially disorienting approach comes together to great effect in the third act as we see Robbie (Elizabeth Banks), Maya (Geraldine Viswanathan) and Sheila’s (Sarah Snook) tales converge as Warner’s (Zach Galifianakis) Beanie empire begins to crumble. This approach shows the entrepreneur’s behavior as a repeated pattern of emotional abuse, one in which he goes out of his way to praise these women, only to push them away with self-destructive behavior once he’s gotten what he needs.
Robbie, an emotionally exhausted woman, comes to Warner’s aid as he grieves for his father and uses his inheritance to start his company. Many key ideas contributing to its development come from this girl Friday and it’s obvious, part of his success can be attributed to her passion and drive. Maya is seen joining the company as a student intern in 1993 and soon displays her sense of innovation, introducing the idea of creating collector’s items by making limited runs of particular models and having the foresight to realize the potential of the then just burgeoning internet. Sheila enters Warner’s life at approximately the same time, a single mom of two, bowled over by his sincerity and charm. Appropriating ideas from her two girls to generate millions is only one of the many inappropriate acts he commits regarding her.
The pace of the film is arresting, our interest held throughout as the three storylines develop in a similar fashion, converging in a narrative cataclysm cathartic to witness. Galifianakis never plays Warner as a villain, but rather as an insecure man trying to prove himself, his fractured ego his undoing. The three women are all as effective, their characters hitting rock bottom only to discover a sense of resilience that helps them survive. And while the viewer knows how the story ends, learning how it all came apart proves arresting from the start, “Bubble,” in the end, being an effective survivors’ tale of three women who overcame one man’s sense of hubris.