Denis Villeneuve has made no small plans where his adaptation of Frank Herbert’s “Dune” is concerned. You’d be hardpressed to find a film with such an epic scope both visually and narratively as the director rises to the challenge of realizing this sprawling story.
Politics, religion, ecology and social mores all play a part in this futuristic tale Warner Brothers has bet big on — to the tune of $165 million and many more for advertising — yet is seemingly cutting their feet out from under themselves by premiering it on HBO Max the same day it premieres in theaters. Employing this strategy, it’s questionable as to whether the film will make enough money to justify Villeneuve completing the story — yes, this is just the first part of the novel!
But enough about what might or might not be. Let’s talk about what Villeneuve has given us now. It’s pretty spectacular; from the very first moment, there’s an epic feel to the film as the director hits the ground running not by simply presenting sweeping vistas, mammoth starships and towering structures, but by jumping in headfirst with setting up the interconnecting worlds, conflicting societies and political machinations at play.
It’s an expansive tale that suffers no fools or those with a short attention span, though credit the director and his co-writers, Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts, for streamlining Herbert’s, at times, needlessly convoluted storytelling.
The regal Atreides family has been charged with governing Arrakis, a desert planet that contains Spice, the most valuable resource in the universe. A powerful hallucinogen, it makes interstellar space travel possible, which is vital for trade. The bottom line is, whoever controls this substance holds sway over everything.
Court intrigue is prevalent as the natives of Arrakis — the Freman — do not trust their new leader, Duke Leto (Oscar Issac), though they see something in his son, Paul (Timothee Chalamet), suspecting he may be the messiah they’ve been waiting for generations to appear.
Complicating matters are the Harkonnens, who are resentful for having been replaced by the Atreides, their leader, Baron Vladimir (Stellan Skarsgard), plotting his revenge.
Then, there’s the Bene Gesserit, a group of cosmic witches plotting their own power grab through a complex breeding program they think will produce a being powerful enough to take control. Paul’s mother, Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), is part of this cabal, though she’s defied the order by bearing a son instead of a daughter to House Atreides.
So many modern movies simply rest on their visuals, the narrative an afterthought. “Dune’s” story is just as ambitious as its grand painterly graphics, its characters complex and fascinating, as are the relationships they find themselves in. Familial ties are tested, friendships, particularly those Paul has with his father’s trusted adviser, Gurney (Josh Brolin), and expert warrior, Duncan (Jasom Mamoa), become stronger, and a love affair between our hero and the Freman, Chani (Zendaya), though preordained, carries huge risks.
“Dune” is an immersive experience that succeeds in sweeping us away in the way only an epic on the big screen can. Do yourself a favor — go to the theater, grab a big bucket of popcorn and prepare to be wowed.
It’s a complex, challenging tapestry that proves invigorating as each new narrative layer and surprise reveals fascinating complications, none of which are easily solved, each adding more intrigue which draws us deeper into the story.
This is grand filmmaking of the highest order, and while it may lag at times, there’s no denying the spell Villeneuve and his game cast and crew cast over the audience.