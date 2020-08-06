The Screening Room | Fear, paranoia fuel 'Waiting for the Barbarians'
The Magistrate (Mark Rylance) is a man who avoids conflict.
In that regard, he would seem in some ways the ideal person to hold sway over a settlement the Empire has established on the edge of the Frontier.
He has a good relationship with the natives. He’s fair when required to level a judgment in a local legal manner and embraces, even admires, aspects of the local culture.
All things considered, he maintains a sense of calm in a potentially volatile situation, so much so that a bit of complacency has set in, something that leaves him vulnerable to petty, vindictive men.
In his novel “Waiting for the Barbarians,” J.M. Coetzee purposely leaves the setting vague, the countries involved unnamed.
The vagaries of colonialism he examines have occurred so often throughout history that specifics aren’t needed.
That this policy in one form or another will play out again in the future goes without saying. Yet there’s something more at play here, a timely broadside aimed at those who would sow dissent through intimidation and disinformation, in the process fostering a sense of paranoia that causes people to see trouble where there is none, enemies where they do not exist.
The martinet who perpetuates unrest is Col. Joll (Johnny Depp), who’s been sent to inspect the Magistrate’s purview. He claims that rumors are circulating that some of the locals, whom he refers to as “barbarians,” are preparing to attack and take back the settlement.
There are no facts to support this, yet the officer insists trouble is brewing, never mind that he has never set foot in this land and knows nothing of its citizens.
An expedition he undertakes produces all the “proof” he needs to justify his suspicions; that this information was obtained through torturing some of the locals is overlooked.
Director Ciro Guerra takes a very deliberate approach. Initially compelling thanks to Rylance’s sympathetic performance and the smart use of the hypnotic Moroccan locations, the film bogs down during its second act with a subplot involving the Magistrate caring for an abused local (Gana Bayarsaikhan) and then setting out to return her to her people.
While this is necessary to put the character in the shoes of the oppressed that surround him, it’s done in such a sluggish manner that the film grinds to a halt.
However, patient viewers will be rewarded, as once the Magistrate returns to his post, he finds Joll has returned with his sadistic right-hand man, Officer Mandel (Robert Pattinson), both intent on inflaming the volatile situation they’ve created.
Their methods are reprehensible and the atrocities they visit upon the innocents heinous, and when the Magistrate finds himself punished as they are, the impact of colonialism is driven home with a ferocity that wakes him up to the part he played in his country’s abusive approach.
“Barbarians” is not without its flaws, but there’s enough here to make it worth seeing. While Pattinson’s role is severely underwritten, Depp is arresting, subtly suggesting the small man that exists beneath the bravado. Rylance proves his equal, bringing to the Magistrate a degree of integrity in the face of madness that proves admirable and rings true.
If for nothing else, its final image proves particularly haunting and prescient. Looking upon the damage Jull has wrought, the Magistrate sees a coming storm he must contend with.
Like him, it falls to a good and battered people to clean up the damage wrought by bullies and those driven by self-interest, a timely message that regrettably
resonates in ways I wish weren’t so.
