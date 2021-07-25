The Screening Room | Fine acting saves 'Joe Bell'
Good intentions and narrative lapses are at odds in “Joe Bell,” a fact-based movie with a problematic protagonist.
As directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the film manages to be far more restrained than expected, what with the hot-button issue at its center and the sensational event that is its catalyst. Still, there’s something ... unsettled here, a middle passage that hitches along in fits and starts. Green knows where the film needs to go, but at times you feel he isn’t quite sure how to get it there.
Mark Wahlberg takes on the title role, an impulsive man living in denial with regards to his family and the world he lives in. After being told that his eldest son, Jadin (Reid Miller), is gay and being harassed at school, Joe contends — quite loudly — that he’s supportive, but his actions prove otherwise. The more he talks, the more defensive he becomes of his son, his attitude towards him and the world around him. This is man who maintains he can change but doesn’t have the foggiest idea how to adapt.
When the harassment goes to extremes, he decides to go on a cross-country walk to raise awareness about bullying ... or is he? It’s immediately clear that his journey is much more about him than his son. His desire to feel noble about something and in control of anything outweighs his doing anything of a generous nature.
Joe’s journey from self-serving egotist to genuine activist is a rocky one and doesn’t, as rendered here, ring entirely true. His leap to awareness isn’t completely convincing, but ironically, we can’t help but empathize with his long-suffering wife (Connie Britton) and children, who put up with his hollow declarations and actions. We suffer right along with them, hoping Joe will eventually see the truth about himself and his son, and when he does, it seems a bit too pat.
As I said, the film, as written by Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry, is brimming with noble purpose and good intentions, yet I think they missed a more engaging story. Upon reading about the real Mr. Bell — something I suggest you do after seeing the film — much is made of the many people who helped him on his journey, those who went out their way to feed and shelter him, donate money and buy supplies. This is the story that should be told. Examples of this are only seen rarely, Green so focused on Bell’s journey that for the most part it’s rendered as nearly solitary one. The sense of community and natural aesthetic found in “Nomadland” would have been of great benefit here.
There’s a bit of a twist halfway through, one that won’t be too surprising to those paying attention. While some may brush it aside as a cheap trick, it’s necessary so that we can get into Bell’s head, understand what’s making him tick at this part of his journey. However, once this passes, there’s a curious lack of urgency.
More than anything, Wahlberg and Britton bring to life the overwhelming sense of grief their characters contend with when seeing their son abused, while Miller proves to be a young actor worth watching, giving a strong, multi-faceted performance.
A welcome cameo from a familiar face helps Bell on his way towards the end, this actor bringing a sense of grounded purpose the film would have benefited from throughout. Still, the film’s message, the sentiment with which it’s delivered and its uniformly fine performances make “Joe Bell” bearable.
