‘Flamin’ Hot’
★★★ Cast: Emilio Rivera, Annie Gonzalez, Jesse Garcia, Tony Shalhoub, Dennis Haysbert, Matt Walsh, Brice Gonzalez, Pepe Serna and Lora Matrinez-Cunningham. Directed by Eva Longoria; produced by DeVon Franklin; screenplay by Lewis Colick. A Hulu Films release. 99 minutes. Rated PG-13 (strong language, brief drug material). Streaming on Hulu.
There’s a bit of controversy surrounding Eva Longoria’s “Flamin’ Hot,” a supposedly true account of how one of the great innovations in snack-food history came to be.
Based on the memoir “A Boy, a Burrito and a Cookie: From Janitor to Executive,” its author, Richard Montanez, takes the lion’s share of the credit in developing Frito-Lay’s “Flamin’ Hot” brand of snack foods. However, a 2019 L.A. Times exposé and the corporate heads at Frito-Lay have a far different story to tell, claiming that Montanez’s involvement was minimal and scientists at the corporation were the actual inventors of this spicy taste sensation.
As we know, the disclaimer “Based on true events” casts a wide net and allows filmmakers to color outside the line that separates fact from fiction. The justification is often that liberties must be taken in order to capture the true “spirit” or “essence” of the story, whatever that might be.
Depending on whom you believe, this film is either a wildly exaggerated version of events or the gospel truth. I suppose checking the length of Montanez’s nose is the only way to determine which. Be that as it may, there’s no denying that this film is so entertaining that you’ll probably end up caring less about the veracity of the story.
Montanez’s (Jesse Garcia) road to success certainly wasn’t an easy one. Under the thumb of an abusive father, the object of prejudice in school and resorting to the gang life while a young man, being locked up or killed on the streets seemed to be his destiny. However, a lenient judge and the faith of his wife. Judy (Annie Gonzalez). gets him on the straight and narrow, though it’s slow going.
An entry-level position — janitor — at a California Frito-Lay plant gives him the opportunity he needs. Curious and enthusiastic, he asks questions about how everything that has to do with the process of making snack foods. If he’s not bugging Clarence (Dennis Haysbert) about how the machines used to make the product work, he’s hectoring his supervisor Lonny (Matt Walsh) about other opportunities he can pursue.
As they say about those who wait, a good thing comes to him in the form of layoffs and the potential closure of his workplace. The economy — circa 1993 — is suffering, as is Frito-Lay parent company Pepsico. The CEO of the corporation, Roger Enrico (Tony Shaloub), records a video address that’s played for all employees, imploring them not to worry and asking them for any ideas to help turn things around. Montanez takes him at his word and begins experimenting with product that is to be discarded, enhancing potato chips and cheese curls with spices used in the Mexican cuisine he knows so well.
Longoria takes a lighthearted approach and brings a great deal of energy to the film. Brisk camera movements, whip pans and crisp editing invigorate sequences focused on the creation of this taste sensation, as well as how Montanez persists in overcoming one hurdle after another to get his idea out of his kitchen and into the factory. The sense of pacing Longoria employs sweeps the viewer along, while Garcia’s sincere turn has us in Montanez’s corner from the start.
The spirit of Frank Capra hovers over “Flamin’ Hot,” with Montanez much like the director’s Longfellow Deeds or Jefferson Smith. He’s a common man who finds himself as a fish out of water and relies on his tenacity, confidence and character in order to succeed. And while the film might not contain the whole truth, you’ll likely find yourself wishing it were so.