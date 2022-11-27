Perhaps the most terrifying thing about Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All” is the matter-of-fact way its atrocities are committed. Reminiscent of John McNaughton’s “Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer,” the film’s killings occur in common places — apartments, houses, abandoned buildings — the unsuspecting occupants going about their workaday chores and activities, unaware of the brutality occurring just feet away, only a door or wall obscuring the horror within.
It’s the casual manner in which the characters are killed — and then eaten — that gets under your skin.
Yes, just in time for the holidays is this cannibal romance, a road movie with young lovers on the run. Had Terrence Malick and George Romero collaborated on a film, the result might have been similar to this. And while the story is captivating up to a point, as well as beautifully shot, it proves problematic as well.
Based on the young-adult novel by Camille DeAngelis, the screenplay by David Kajganich loses its way during the third act. The story meanders and coincidence is used a bit too often to expedite events, with logic becoming just so much collateral damage.
Set in the mid-1980s, Maren (Taylor Russell) finds herself alone, abandoned by her father (Andre Holland), who’s left her an audio tape upon which he’s recorded secrets from her past. Seems that after she attacked her baby sitter at age 3, he’s kept a close eye on her, reasoning that the affliction his wife suffered — a penchant for eating human flesh — had been passed on to their daughter. It is not constant with Maren, but the cravings are becoming more frequent. The information provided by her father is sketchy, so she sets out to Minneapolis to track down the mother she never met.
It’s on her journey that she encounters others like her. Sully (Mark Rylance), an eater who keeps trophies of his victims, lets her know her sense of smell will sharpen so that she’ll be able to sniff out fellow flesh-eaters. Lee (Timothee Chalamet) advises her to only kill loners, so as not to leave any one to grieve in their wake. He also shows her how to steal to survive and keep on the run, covering their tracks by sticking to back roads and small towns. As these lessons continue, love blooms.
While Guadagnino strives to create something unique, the shadow of far too many other films hangs over it. “Badlands,” “Dawn of the Dead,” “Raw” and most any other teen romance you can think of come to mind, yet there’s no denying that for its first hour, it’s a brilliant exercise in horror. Maren and Lee live in the shadows, and as shot by Arseni Khachaturan, the film has a perpetual pall over it, small patches of light perpetually threatened by the dark places where Maren and Lee exist. A sense of dread, as well as regret, dogs the couple; there’s no happy ending in the cards for them.
The script gets off-track, needlessly separating the couple and then holding out hope they will achieve some sort of domestic normalcy. Obviously, this is not to be, and Guadagnino wastes far too much time getting us to its predictable conclusion. The inexplicable reappearance of a character from the couple’s past doesn’t help the story’s credibility, either.
Still, there’s no denying the film is hard to shake. Chalamet and Russell’s passionate performances provide an emotional anchor that helps the film through its rough patches, while the final scene, though graphic in its violence, proves haunting.
“Bones” may be flawed, but in the end, it draws you in and consumes you.