It’s no surprise that “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the most somber entry in the Marvel Films universe. With the sudden passing of star Chadwick Boseman from cancer in August 2020, plans for this sequel were altered to reflect that tragic loss, the actor’s absence looming large throughout the movie.
His friend and colleague, director Ryan Coogler, pays homage to him during the opening moments and never lets us forget his unrealized legacy, poignantly reflected in his character T’Challa’s own fate. And while its emotional resonance helps elevate this entry above standard superhero fare, it’s Coogler and co-writer Joe Robert Cole’s decision to focus on grief and cultural ideologies that makes it stand out.
With the sudden passing of their king, Wakanda is a nation in mourning. It’s also a country under attack, as outside forces mistakenly take it as vulnerable. Nothing could be further from the truth, as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), bitter over the loss of her son and infuriated by an unprovoked attack by mercenaries, delivers a fierce rebuke at the United Nations aimed at her so-called allies who only wish to exploit her country’s resources.
Of course, at the heart of it all is vibranium, the precious metal found only within Wakanda’s borders that other countries hope to weaponize. However, the pursuit of this resource shifts once it’s discovered on the ocean floor near the unknown underwater world Talokan. Founded in the 16th century by Aztecs who fled to the sea after gaining the power to extract oxygen from water, it too is an isolated refuge. After suffering a similar attack, their leader, Namor (Tenoch Huerta), a powerful mutant, approaches Ramonda in the hopes of forming an alliance between the two countries.
Had this been the sole focus of the film, it would have been a more streamlined, engaging affair. Instead, Coogler and Cole bog things down with a subplot involving an MIT student (Dominique Thorne) whom Namor wants to kill — for the flimsiest of reasons — while Ramonda vows to protect her. The conflict that results could have come about in a more coherent, efficient manner, while another thread involving CIA agent Ross (Martin Freeman) and his duplicitous ex-wife, Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), is superfluous as well.
Unlike most other superhero epics, the excess on display does not pertain to bloated action sequences as much as moments dealing with grief, identity and the international politics at play. With the loss of T’Challa — and to an extent, Boseman — Wakanda’s identity and that of the franchise were thrown into doubt.
Contending with the grief of such a loss is at the center of all of this, each key character grappling with it in their own way. Ramonda adheres to her faith, knowing she will encounter her son once more on a spiritual plain. His sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) loses herself in her work, refusing to deal with her sadness, while the warrior Okoye (Danai Gurira) takes a similar tact, more devoted than ever to defending her native land. As for T’Challa’s lover, Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), she has left the country for reasons better left unsaid.
Each character must come to terms with the new world they’re living in, as must their country. Both victims of imperialism, it and Talokan represent any number of Third World countries that have been pillaged by stronger nations, their resources robbed, their heritage ignored. The importance of defending one’s culture at all costs is central to the film. The identity of the citizens of both nations is at stake, their very existence hanging in the balance.
To be sure, the large-scale battles that are the bread-and-butter of these films are here, a third act throwdown between the Talokan and Wakandan forces proving to be one of the great spectacles in the Marvel Films canon. But that’s not what Coogler is concerned about. What has elevated the “Black Panther” films is their willingness to focus on the humanity of these characters, not so much the tumult that surrounds them.
“Wakanda Forever” is about reassessing yourself and your culture after disaster, acknowledging your strengths and building your future upon them, something this film models to great effect.