“Gigi & Nate” has nothing but the best of intentions. It wants to raise awareness of the value of service animals, provide a positive portrayal of someone physically disabled and even takes a swipe at illegal animal mills.It has a lot on its plate. I wish I could say it was sharply written, sincerely brought to life and powerful enough to set in motion change pertaining to the issues it deals with. Unfortunately, I try to model myself after George Washington whenever I can, and I have to say, this film stumbles from the start as director Nick Hamm opts for a woefully heavy-handed approach that will likely have viewers rolling their eyes rather than checking for a tissue to wipe them.
Nate (Charlie Rowe) is your typical teenage boy, an optimistic kid with a bright future who, during his senior year in high school, is out swimming with his friends. Unfortunately, while doing so, he contracts meningitis, which initially gives him blinding headaches which develop into seizures, ultimately resulting in his being paralyzed from the chest down. For any parents in the audience, this plays out like a horror film.
Despondent and contemplating suicide, his mother, Claire (Marcia Gay Hardin), takes a radical step. She arranges for Gigi, a capuchin monkey who’s been trained as a service animal, to be brought into the house as a companion for Nate. Their bond is not immediate, as the new addition to the family has baggage of her own. However, during a therapy session, Gigi surprises everyone by helping Nate in an unexpected manner, and before you know it, they’re inseparable. Heartwarming moments ensue as Gigi changes not only Nate’s life but those of his family members as well. Unfortunately, the sentiment is laid on with a trowel, simplistic dialogue laying out the many difficulties the pair face, lush music at the proper time to cue us when to cry, etc.
Equally troubling is the emergence of a threat that would separate the titular pair. Chloe (Welker White), a perpetually scowling animal activist, appears, claims Gigi is being abused and organizes a movement to get him taken away. She proposes new laws be passed that restrict the use of such animals in public places. What’s remarkable is how quickly the Tennessee Assembly takes up matters and changes the law. If the government worked as fast and efficiently as it does here, we’d be the model of democracy. The simplistic nature of all this is far too much to take, and, like so much in this movie, rings hollow and is far too convenient.
Scenes in which Nate and Gigi attend a high school party — the sort that only occurs in movies — seem included simply to bolster the film’s running time, as does a sequence where the family dog gives chase to its simian star. These moments fail to move the story along. They’re just there.
Perhaps Hamm and screenwriter David Hudgins’ biggest mistake is the lack of more scenes focused on Nate’s rehabilitation and the ways Gigi assists him. The two brief moments that dealt with this were genuinely inspiring and held my interest. I guess it was determined they weren’t cute enough to be included.
“Gigi & Nate” is what I’d call a transition film, one you show 8-10-year-olds as a first step to get them to watch more adult movies. For that age group, this is perfect. However, anyone older will see through its heavy-handed tactics and rue the two hours they’ve wasted on it.