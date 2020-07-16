The Screening Room | Great potential in plodding 'Relic'
The best horror films have a subtext that addresses or examines societal or emotional issues through the lens of the genre’s conventions.
“The Exorcist” (1973) can be read as a cautionary tale about the effects of feminism on the nuclear family; “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974) as a broadside against classism; and “The Babadook” (2014) as an examination of suppressed rage and guilt.
With her debut film “Relic,” Natalie Erika James examines the tragic nature of dementia against the background of a haunted-house story, utilizing the many tropes we’ve come to associate with these movies to symbolize the effects of this condition on the afflicted and their families.
Effectively atmospheric and driven by compassionate performances from its three principals, the film ultimately finds its footing with a powerful third act that leaves the viewer not so much shaken but grieving.
Unfortunately, James’ sense of pacing is a hindrance, as she spends far too much time setting up the premise and planting clues for later narrative exposure before truly getting to the meat of the matter.
Kay (Emily Mortimer) and her daughter, Sam (Bella Heathcote), are worried about her mother, Edna (Robyn Nevin), and for good reason. She’s gone missing for two days, and in an effort to uncover clues to locate her, they move into her house.
Yet, just as suddenly as Edna disappeared, she shows up one morning, a little worse for wear but in relatively good shape, all things considered.
Kay and Sam decide to stay for a while to watch over her, and they begin to notice erratic behavior. Her mind wanders, she becomes violent for no reason and her behavior — attempting to eat old pictures, paranoia about being attacked — becomes more disturbing.
Notes are found with instructions that Edna may or may not have written while Sam senses there’s something amiss with the house itself.
And what is one to make of the ever-expanding wound on the old woman’s chest?
James’ ability to create a genuinely unsettling mood is her strong suit. A sense of dread is present from the beginning, and it steadily grows, thanks to the director’s deft handling.
Key pieces of information are uncovered that give us a clue of what is amiss, each one more eerie than the last, all contributing to a sense of unease that permeates the film.
A revelation about the family’s past is effectively referred to and expanded on, ultimately leading to a revelation that begins to clarify what’s amiss.
James’ rendering of the house powerfully accentuates the mood as we come to realize that the decay that is overtaking the structure is a metaphor for the madness that is affecting Edna’s mind.
As her mind deteriorates, so does the house, eventually becoming a prison that threatens to trap Kay and Sam as well, the filmmaker using her setting to brilliant symbolic effect.
But as much as I admired the movie, there’s no question that the pacing is problematic.
Even at under 90 minutes, the film seems long, dragging far too often during key moments, while characters who ultimately contribute nothing are introduced and abandoned. The movie is likely to tax even the most patient, but for those who stick with it, “The Relic” ends up striking a chord with anyone who’s seen a loved one gradually slip away.
In the end, the film serves as a calling card for James, a director of great potential who I’m eager to see develop.
For DVR alerts, film recommendations and movie news, follow Koplinski on Twitter @ckoplinski. His email is chuckkoplinski@gmail.com.
