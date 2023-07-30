The last thing I wanted to do was to watch another rom-com. Like so many genres, little in the way of innovation has been brought to this format in recent years, and in the spirit of full disclosure, I may be a bit more tired of them than the normal person, as the Hallmark Channel is on far too often in my household.
That’s what I was thinking as I started watching Vicky Wight’s “Happiness for Beginners,” a rom-com that has everything you’d expect from a film of this sort. There’s a damaged heroine trying to put her life back together. She’s oblivious to the fact that the love of her life has been standing right in front of her all along. Also, a bevy of eccentric supporting players are also on board to tell Ms. Brokenhearted to get over herself and move on, and of course, there are more than a few misunderstandings to contend with. Then there’s the soul-searching that takes place before ... well, you know.
All those boxes are checked, yet there’s something more at play in this adaptation of Katherine Center’s novel, a charmer with enough heart and poignancy to get you to look past its predictable nature. Featuring deft performances and smart writing, the film transcends its conventions with characters who seem to be stereotypes yet reveal their humanity in the most unexpected ways.
Helen (Ellie Kemper) is our just-divorced heroine, and in an effort to, in her own words, “rise like a phoenix from the ashes,” she decides to take a wilderness-survival course on the Appalachian Trail. Of course, each member of the colorful troop has their own reasons for setting out on the 80-mile trek.
Hugh (Nico Santos) is a frustrated actor with daddy issues, Windy (Shayvawn Webster) is an eager young woman looking for love, Mason (Esteban Benito) is a commodities trader with a big ego, Kaylee (Gus Birney) is trying to get over her fear of wood, and Sue (Julia Shiplett) is seeking a sense of focus. Then there’s Jake (Luke Grimes), the best friend of Helen’s brother, who’s been in love with her for years and just happens to sign up for the same trip.
What separates “Beginners” from other genre entries are the characters, each of whom is much more than meets the eye. Just when you think you have them pegged, each reveals an intimate secret that humanizes them, making them not only sympathetic but relatable.
Before he makes an unexpected exit, Hugh’s façade falls away so that he may deliver some sobering advice to Helen, while Mason reveals a bit of vulnerability beneath his macho façade at the most inopportune time. Windy proves to be far more resourceful than imagined and when Kaylee reveals her profession, the purpose of her flighty persona makes sense. None of these moments are played for pathos or are, upon reflection, inconsistent with their behavior.
The same holds true for Helen and Jake, as it’s revealed they are each contending with some emotional baggage they’re resistant to discuss. The chemistry between Kemper and Grimes is genuine, and a scene in which they finally lay their cards on the table is played as if it were a straight drama. That approach is the secret to this movie’s success — these characters and their issues aren’t treated as standard character traits, but as genuine problems that inform their behavior. As a result, the film is much smarter than anticipated.
That’s not to say it lacks funny or lighthearted moments. Each member of the cast gets a chance to show their comedic chops, and I would be remiss if I did not mention Ben Cook’s fine turn as Beckett, the trail guide who’s wound a bit too tight.
Wight finds the perfect balance between the dark and light elements at play here, including Helen and Jake’s future, which is going to be far more than just sunshine and roses.
I wish them the best, and that’s the secret of this movie — I liked and could relate to each and every one of these lost souls. Take it from me — I never have that response when being subjected to the fare on the Hallmark Channel.