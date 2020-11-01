The Screening Room | Hathaway casts a wicked spell in 'Witches'
If there ever was a scene-stealing role, the Grand High Witch in Roald Dahl’s “The Witches” would certainly qualify.
It’s the sort of part that requires a performer to rend the scenery, as an obligation is thrust upon the actor to make sure there’s nothing left standing where the sets are concerned, while worry over your co-stars’ egos is something you laugh at with delightful disdain. It’s a scorched Earth kinda thing.
Anne Hathaway certainly understands this as her performance in Robert Zemeckis’ remake of the 1990 feature based on Dahl’s book is one for the ages.
Drawing the viewer’s attention from the moment she enters, you’re captivated by her sheer bravado. This is her movie; she knows it and runs with it.
That’s not to say there’s nothing else of note here, far from it.
Minor tweaks are given to the story, the setting moved to the United States, where a young 8-year-old boy (Jahzir Bruno) from Chicago suddenly finds himself living with his kind grandmother (Octavia Spencer) after his parents have died in a car accident.
Reeling from the experience, he’s having a hard time finding his footing in his new home of Demopolis, Ala., but his grandma’s faith in him soon has him looking at life with hope once more.
However, things go horribly awry when the pair take a holiday to stay at a grand oceanside hotel, which just happens to be hosting a witches convention.
Masquerading under the ironic title, “The International Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Children,” these hags have gotten together to formulate a plan to turn all children into mice so they may be crushed under their malevolent heels.
Our young hero stumbles upon this meeting, is soon turned in to a mouse and chaos ensues.
Chris Rock provides the narration as the young boy now grown up, looking back at these “formative” times, while Stanley Tucci, though underused here, makes the most of his brief moments as the flummoxed hotel manager.
Spencer, of course, is warm and assuring, providing a solid foundation for all of the hijinks to revolve around, while Zemeckis makes sure to keep things moving with the sort of top-notch special effects his work has become known for.
(A dinner sequence involving a series of witches exploding like a 4th of July fireworks bombardment was not only a visual delight but one of the funniest things I’ve seen on screen this year.)
But it’s Hathaway who captivates, embracing her role as the worst of the worst with a sense of relish that simply drips with joy.
Sporting an all-purpose Eastern European accent, draining each threatening syllable until they’re dry husks, utilizing grand physical flourishes the stage can barely contain and a stare that would wither a sequoia, the actress exhibits such glee in performing that it proves infectious.
I found myself smiling throughout, reveling in her delight.
Elevating shrillness to high art, you can’t help but laugh at her confidence and audacity.
Tearing into her dialogue with an accent in which the listener can detect hints of Marlene Dietrich and “Rocky and Bullwinkle’s” Natasha Nogoodnik, you can hardly understand half of what she says.
No matter, you’ll appreciate that arch venom she uses in her delivery, while her line “Did I stooter?” when Tucci asks to repeat herself is priceless.
The ending is pure Dahl — not completely happy, a bit perverse — and while some of the sequences may be a bit intense for younger viewers, Zemeckis never lets us forget we’re watching a fairy tale replete with dire circumstances and an ironic conclusion.
Engaging from start to finish, “The Witches” is perfect for family Halloween viewing as well as those who appreciates seeing an actor damn the torpedoes and go full speed ahead.