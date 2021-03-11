The past year saw a spate of films that delved into the mental state of their damaged characters.
“Relic” looked at dementia through the lens of a horror movie, using an ever-changing, ever-shrinking haunted house as a metaphor for the fractured mind of its protagonist.
“I’m Thinking of Ending Things” was an examination of conflicting memories and the way in which they shift over time, brutally affecting our perception of today.
Meanwhile, “Possessor” saw an assassin infiltrate the minds of close associates of her respective targets, a process that has an increasingly damaging effect on her own psyche.
Obviously, mental health is on the mind of many progressive filmmakers; I’ll leave figuring out why to sociologists smarter than me.
However, the best of the bunch is Florian Zeller’s “The Father,” an adaptation of his 2011 play that effectively puts the viewer in the shoes of the titular character, an elderly man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease who suspects his grasp on the world is slipping away from him.
Anthony Hopkins delivers perhaps his best performance as Anthony, a retiree living with his daughter, Anne (Olivia Coleman), in a London flat.
He spends his days reading, wandering around their roomy apartment and driving off caregivers, accusing them of theft, taxing their patience until they reach their breaking point.
Anne realizes her father’s mind is slipping, his mood is altered and moments of confusion are more frequent.
Because of all this, she is reluctant to tell him that she plans to move to Paris with her boyfriend and he will be living in a care facility henceforth.
This sends the old man into a spiral, at one moment angry, the next apologetic and at times charming.
Anthony’s emotions are mercurial, a response to his confusion about his surroundings.
Upon entering a room, he encounters a man (Mark Gatiss) we assume is Anne’s husband (he’s not) who keeps him at arm’s length.
Minutes pass, and Anthony is face to face with Paul (Rufus Sewell), another man who may or may not belong in Anthony’s flat but brings an unwanted sense of menace.
To give away any more would dull the film’s devastating impact.
There’s a very subtle shell game at play here that allows us to see the world from Anthony’s perspective, as we find ourselves as confused as he is, asking the same questions he does regarding the time, place and people he meets.
That the confines of his flat shift and change as well only adds to the mystery and terror of the situation.
While the focus may be on Anthony, Zeller wisely shows the impact dementia has on family members of the afflicted.
Coleman matches Hopkins step for step, conveying her character’s sense of conflict, guilt and anger in a deft manner that cuts straight to the heart.
Their scenes together contain such intimacy, they’re almost unbearable to watch.
And yet, we must, as “The Father” brilliantly addresses the humanity and frailty in us all, its singular approach achieving a sense of empathy that proves startling, frightening and unforgettable.
