The Screening Room | 'I Want You Back' a passable rom-com
It’s Valentine’s Day weekend, which means you can’t swing a sack of potatoes over your head without hitting a romantic comedy. Amazon Prime took a pre-emptive strike with last week’s tepid “Book of Love,” the sort of entry that gives the genre a bad name.
The streamer is giving it another shot with “I Want You Back,” which follows its formula to a T. Yep, there’s a pair who don’t realize they belong together until a great deal of confusion, misunderstandings and shenanigans take place. And while it is a bit too familiar at times, it’s saved by its solid cast and a smart script.
Jenny Slate and Charlie Day are Emma and Peter, the couple-to-be. They’ve been dumped by their significant others — Noah (Scott Eastwood) and Anne (Gina Rodriguez), respectively — who have each moved on with new partners. Wouldn’t you know it, they happen to work in the same office building, precipitating a meet-cute in the stairwell.
Both distraught, they share their troubles and, because they’re both suddenly lonely, they decide to meet up for dinner ... which leads to their going to a movie ... which leads to a date for drinks, where they hatch a nefarious plan.
They decide to sabotage the relationships their exes are in, the end goal being that they return to them to heal their broken hearts. Noah is a personal trainer, so Peter signs up for classes. Before you know it, not only has he lost a few pounds and is more toned, he also meets Ginny (Clark Backo), who runs a local pie shop. Beautiful, smart and ambitious, it’s easy to see why Noah would be smitten with her.
Meanwhile, Emma ingratiates herself into Anne’s world by volunteering to help out with the play at her school, which just happens to be directed by her new love, Logan (Manny Jacinto). A suggestive look here, a slinky dress there, and soon, the director is paying more attention to her than his new partner.
The premise isn’t as ridiculous as it sounds, with the script by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger maintaining a sense of logic that’s plausible. They’re also wise enough not to paint Noah or Anne in a negative light. Their reasons for wanting to start anew are perfectly understandable, becoming moreso as we get more familiar with Peter and Emma.
None of the characters, Ginny and Logan included, are unlikable, they simply possess the same flaws we all have where relationships and our self-image are concerned. Who among us hasn’t been tempted by greener grass on the other side of the fence?
Slate and Day are very good, making sure never to allow Emma and Peter to become too grating or turn into whiney sad sacks we don’t want to be around. The surprise is Eastwood, who proves quite adept with this lighthearted material, suggesting he should seek out more projects like this instead of yet another B-grade action film.
The movie slightly overstays its welcome, but not to the point of tedium, which is a huge plus in this age of bloated entertainment. However, a subplot involving Emma and a middle-schooler she gives advice to does the movie no favors.
Still, while not necessarily a keeper, this film is better than most of its ilk. If nothing better comes along, consider it your fallback this Valentine’s Day.
For DVR alerts, film recommendations and movie news, follow Koplinski on Twitter (@ckoplinski). His email is chuckkoplinski@gmail.com.