To be sure, the story of retirees Jerry and Marge Selbee is fascinating. Retirement in Evart, Mich., a dying town of 1,900, was not the sort of welcomed respite Jerry thought it would be. Restless and with little direction, the former foreman at a nearby Kellogg’s cereal factory, who just happened to hold a mathematics degree, was idly looking at the rules for a state lottery game one day when he noticed a loophole.
Seems the “Winfall” game, which paid out to those with partially winning tickets if no one won the grand prize, was set up so that it was possible to win more money than you spent on tickets if you bought enough. Sure enough, Jerry’s theory proved correct, and after taking home big paydays, he decided to spread the wealth with those in Evart who were on the brink of financial ruin.
As I said, it’s an intriguing story. Then why is the film based on these experiences such a bland affair? There’s nothing inherently wrong with “Jerry and Marge Go Large,” but there certainly isn’t anything exceptional about it either. It’s fine. But I don’t think “fine” is the sort of reaction any actor or filmmaker aspires to while plying their craft.
Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening are the titular retirees, and you can tell each is struggling to find some sort of narrative spark to kindle or quirky character trait to exploit. Alas, there is none, as Jerry and Marge are of stolid, Midwestern stock whose matter-of-fact modest natures make for reliable neighbors and solid citizens, but not dynamic film characters. Neither Cranston nor Bening embarrass themselves — they’re both too good for that to happen — but you can tell they know this material is beneath them.
There are veterans in the supporting cast who are struggling as well. Larry Wilmore is on board as Jerry’s accountant who helps him set up a corporation where people can buy shares for $500 in order to get their piece of the lottery pie. Rainn Wilson is Bill, the owner of the convenience store where they buy thousands of tickets on a monthly basis who becomes an investor. Michael McKean shows up as well, but his role is so nondescript, I’m not sure what his character contributes to the story.
The script by Brad Copeland is a by-the-numbers affair that lays out the story in a rote manner that contains one-note characters and a contrived group of villains — snotty Ivy League kids who also discover the loophole and want to exploit it themselves — from Central Casting. The pedestrian direction from David Frankel certainly doesn’t help things. There’s little in the way of nuance from either of them, the film suffering as a result.
While watching this, I couldn’t help but think what a director like Frank Capra would have done with this material. The sense of whimsy he brought to his work, the eccentrics that populated his films and his unique brand of populist sincerity are sorely needed here. But, of course, we’re far too sophisticated for a dose of Capra-corn.
In the end, “Jerry and Marge” proves to be feel-good, innocuous entertainment that, unlike its protagonists, doesn’t take any risks. Which is fine ... I guess.