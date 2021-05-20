There’s a quiet beauty as well as a palpable undercurrent of dread running through director Robert Machoian’s “The Killing of Two Lovers,” a major surprise that’s as emotionally powerful as its budget is small.
The director’s stripped-down approach — sparse locations, sincere improvisation — results in a poignant, haunting piece of cinema verite as we witness one man’s desperate attempt to save the family that’s being torn away from him as he struggles with his darkest impulses.
David (Clayne Crawford) is a good man. He works hard at what jobs he can find, though there seems very little opportunity in the small Utah town he lives in, and is a devoted husband and dedicated father.
However, his wife, Nikki (Sepidah Moafi), is having second thoughts about their marriage. Having wed right out of high school, she’s become restless, wondering if life has passed her by.
Reluctantly giving her space, David agrees to a trial separation. That she wants to see other men signals that she is perhaps not as committed to their union as he is.
There’s a slice-of-life quality to this film that’s arresting and immersive, a bracing palate cleanser for all the over-produced, bombastic products we’re often subjected to.
The movie has an organic feel to it, as if there is no script, and what we are listening to is not dialogue, but rather sincere conversations that we should not be privy to.
Long takes allow these moments to seemingly develop naturally as we witness innocuous comments turn into passionate discussions, most becoming moments of great emotional impact.
Bracing scenes trip one upon the other in the film. David and Nikki’s daughter, Jess (Avery Pizzuto), is much more aware of what’s going on than her three younger brothers, her anger barely contained when she confronts her father over the separation; a meeting between David and Nikki’s lover, Derek (Chris Coy), is heated and takes a dramatic, unexpected turn; a conversation between David and his boys about their day at school — one of my favorite sequences of the year — becomes a slice-of-life moment buoyed by a sense of innocence and joy that can’t help but put a smile on the viewer’s face.
The commonplace nature of these scenes contributes to their power, the honesty within them underscoring the emotional stakes at play.
It becomes plain why David is acting as he does — he strives to meet his wife and children’s needs, willing to make them happy even if it is ultimately not in his best interests.
Crawford gives a surprising and moving performance, genuinely conveying the love David has for his family but also the character’s sense of confusion and desperation in moments when he is alone.
You can’t take your eyes off him, and due to the actor’s fine work, you empathize with David’s every feeling and act.
A stand-out that deserves to be noticed, “Lovers” is the sort of movie that stays with you because of its willingness to stay true to its aesthetic, its lack of artifice both in performance and setting.
There’s an intimacy to the film as well as a sense of immediacy, this familial drama told in a way that’s relevant and relatable.
Machoian’s only intention is to move us, and with the unaffected work of his cast and his bare-bones approach, he does so with quiet grace and consummate skill.