The Screening Room | Lazy 'Adam Project' an embarrassment
It’s been a while since I’ve seen a film as lazy as “The Adam Project," which touts a cast of veteran actors who should know better than to sign on such a cookie-cutter film.
The script is a by-the-numbers exercise that all involved should be ashamed to be associated with. Checks containing many zeros have a way of making people overlook such shortcomings.
I know there are few, if any, original ideas where the storytelling is concerned. One premise after another has been rewritten, retrofitted and rebooted ad nauseum. It’s the nature of the game, especially where commercial filmmaking is concerned.
Major studios and streaming services are beasts that have to be constantly fed with fresh revenue, so the number of movies that need to be produced to sustain these enterprises have to be plentiful.
And seeing as the bottom line is the bottom line, the more sure bets, the better. So, successful ideas are recycled again and again.
However, the difference between the many run-of-the-mill productions and something that seems unique is the enthusiasm and innovation with which it’s made. “Adam” has none of that.
This is a patchwork production that somehow required four “screenwriters." I’d be willing to bet a computer programmed to write a script consisting of nothing but cliches could have come up with something more original than this. Here we go ...
Ryan Reynolds is Adam, a hotshot pilot who steals a spaceship in 2050 and comes back to present day via a wormhole. Seems he’s on the run from Maya (Catherine Keener), a corrupt businesswoman who, along with Adam’s father, Louis (Mark Ruffalo), unlocked the secret to time travel. And while the latter adhered to set rules of not manipulating time, the former couldn’t help herself and has traveled back and forth across the timestream to give her younger self tips on how to be successful. In other words, she pulls a Biff Tannen, and Adam has come back to present day to stop her.
Problem is, he happens to run into his younger self (Walker Scobell, the film’s only highlight) which complicates things even further as he’s still mourning his father’s recent death, an accident that can be prevented if one happened to go back in time to warn him ...
Oh, and Adam — the older one — is also looking for his wife (Zoe Saldana), who traveled back in time four years earlier for reasons I’m still not clear on.
Director Shawn Levy knows he doesn’t have an original idea at his disposal, so he inserts poorly rendered action sequences with regularity to distract us. This is a major step back for the filmmaker after the inventive and unexpectedly smart “Free Guy,” a movie with imagination and wit to spare. Obviously, he had nothing left in the tank after that project.
Levy doesn’t go to the trouble to even try here. I’d be hard-pressed to think of a modern movie that contained special effects as shoddy as what’s on display here. The edges of the CGI spaceships are fuzzy and the backgrounds bland.
But most embarrassing are the scenes in which we see the younger version of Maya. No effort has been made to make this character appear to be flesh and blood. We’re fully aware she consists of 0s and 1s, and Levy could care less that we do.
It’s obvious he and his crew had something better to do than expend any sort of effort in making “Adam.”
Believe me, even if it’s just taking a few minutes to clip your toenails, it would be time better spent than sitting through this.
