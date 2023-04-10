“Super Mario Bros.” is a video game released by Nintendo in 1985. Its protagonists are two brothers, Mario and Luigi, plumbers who are transported to the Mushroom Kingdom, where they must rescue Princess Toadstool (later known as Princess Peach) from King Koopa (later known as Bowser). The characters have to escape one death-inducing pitfall after another in their quest, though they are sometimes aided by “power-ups,” objects that give them special powers. This game proved so successful — having sold 58 million copies worldwide — that it spawned an entire universe, populated by many other characters. In total, the franchise consists of over 300 games.
I knew none of this as I entered the theater to see “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” I’m not quite sure what I was doing when the titular characters became household names. While I had heard of the game, I certainly wasn’t aware how vast their universe had become or how other games and characters crossed over into their various kingdoms. Sales of over half a billion units?! You could knock me over with a wooden barrel!
Despite my abysmal ignorance of all things Mario, it didn’t prevent me from having a good time as I was bombarded by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic’s kaleidoscope of manic action and eye-popping color. I have a colleague in the same boat who called the film “90 minutes of nervous energy,” which is as good a description as any for this multimillion-dollar sensory overload. And while I’m quite sure I missed more than a few allusions, I laughed more than I thought I would and was surprised with how smart Matthew Fogel’s script was at times.
The plot, such as it is, is simplicity itself. As I stated, Mario and Luigi (voiced by Chris Pratt and Charlie Day, respectively) are plumbers who take a wrong turn in the New York sewers one day and are inexplicably sucked into another realm. They are separated, Mario ending up the Mushroom Kingdom, a land so bright it makes Oz seem muted in comparison. Luigi is in the Dark Realm, a George Romero-style nightmare land ruled by Bowser (Jack Black), a turtle/dinosaur/dragon hybrid who has captured a large yellow star that gives him incredible power.
He plans to conquer the Mushroom Kingdom, marry its ruler, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), and live in despotic glory. However, she has other plans and sets out to the Jungle Kingdom with Mario in tow, intent on wooing Donkey Kong (Seth Rogan) and his army to ward off the impending attack.
Plot, of course, is inconsequential in films of this sort, but props to Fogel for injecting some wry humor throughout. Black’s over-the-top singing style is used to great effect in a scene that finds the lovelorn Bowser at a piano pouring his soul into a serenade for the princess, while many a meta joke pops up throughout, the most obvious regarding Mario’s accent, a cause for concern among some fans who questioned the casting of Pratt in the role.
Meanwhile, the overly optimistic, incredibly bright star, jailed in a dank dungeon with Luigi and his allies, steals every scene it is in, uttering the direst pronouncements in the cheeriest of voices. I never thought I’d laugh so hard at the line, “Fresh meat for the grinder!” as I did here.
Of course, the visuals are the key, Horvath, Jelenic and their army of animators going above and beyond to not simply replicate the video-game world but to give it a degree of depth and a lived-in quality I’m assuming the game doesn’t have. The set pieces — a battle between Mario and Kong in a floating coliseum, a “Mad Max: Fury Road” car chase on a rainbow road, the final throwdown on the streets of Brooklyn — are not simply visually stimulating but engaging as well.
The manic editing style that ruins so many action films is absent, these sequences put together so that we can not only follow the action but appreciate the level of attention and minute details that have gone into them. For someone with no vested interest in these characters or their world, this helped keep me engaged throughout.
Perhaps the biggest surprise is how narratively lean the movie is. Of course, there’s not much plot here, but that certainly hasn’t stopped other filmmakers from adding one unnecessary action scene after another to their threadbare stories. Makers of bloated superhero epics, take heed! If nothing else, this movie proves that often, less is more where running time is concerned.
Again, I had a good time with “Mario.” I laughed, was never bored, and was impressed a time or two with its postmodern approach. Will I run out, buy a game system and become familiar with all things Mario? Of course not!
However, when the inevitable sequel comes, I certainly won’t be dreading it, just as long as Rogan returns as the randy Donkey Kong and that bright, bright star is on hand to utter more portends of doom in her diabetes-inducing voice.