For me, Disney’s live-action remakes of its animated classics are a mixed bag. Without question, they are gorgeous to look at, stunning examples of modern computer-generated images that bring a vibrancy to these stories that cannot be denied.
“Making of” books were created for films such as these; the scenes created by the army of animators are just begging to be studied.
However, the stories in “Beauty and the Beast” (2017), “The Lion King” (2019) and others suffer from bloat, a common ailment of so many modern big-budget productions. Adding unnecessary songs and dance sequences and at times characters that add nothing to the story, these films lack the narrative urgency that made the animated originals so engaging and powerful.
Disney’s latest, “Pinocchio,” for good or ill, follows the formula the studio has set for these re-dos. At times, it’s a visual marvel, a film that elicits gasps of wonder and chuckles of appreciation thanks to its meticulous rendering of the classic moments from the 1940 original as well as the numerous allusions director Robert Zemeckis makes to its source material.
However, it’s hobbled by a sense of commercialism that often breaks the film’s spell, while the aforementioned bloat rears its ugly head once more, slowing this affair down with far too many moments that add nothing.
Unlike Guillermo Del Toro’s upcoming version of Carlo Collodi’s story, which he promises will be more faithful to the source material, this uses the Disney version as its template. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, now given a more poignant reason for creating a wooden boy, as he refers to his own son who it is implied died at a young age.
Jiminy Cricket (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is still on hand as Pinocchio’s conscience, while Cynthia Erivo sets the adventure in motion as the Blue Fairy who grants the woodcutter’s wish that his creation be a real boy.
The story’s familiarity works in its favor, the movie creating the sense of enjoyment that comes from revisiting a well-loved tale, artfully done. That is, until the unfamiliar emerges to disrupt the established rhythm of the story we’ve become so accustomed to.
Four original songs by Alan Silvestri and Glenn Ballard prove to be fine but hardly memorable. Geppetto’s warbling of “When he Was Here with Me” and “Pinocchio, Pinocchio,” are joyfully and mercifully short. Occurring early in the movie, they don’t disrupt the flow of the narrative and provide additional background to the character that’s welcome.
However, “I Will Always Dance” and “The Coachman to Pleasure Island” each bring the film to a screeching halt. The former is sung by a new character, Fabiana (Kyanne Lamaya), a physically disabled young woman Pinocchio meets in Stromboli’s traveling circus. She too is a puppeteer, cathartically living her dreams of dancing through her marionette, Sabina. The connection she makes with the title character is sweet but unnecessary, an obvious effort from the Mouse House to be seen as woke.
As for “Coachman,” it’s always a pleasure to see Luke Evans, and this role is firmly in his wheelhouse. Yet his big number comes at a crucial moment when we’re anxious to see the terrors Pleasure Island has in store, and this dampens the anticipation.
Be that as it may, there are enough good things about this production to recommend it. Keegan-Michael Key is a delight as Honest John, his rendition of “An Actor’s Life for Me” a showstopper for all the right reasons. And newcomer Benjamin Evan Ainsworth’s voice work as Pinocchio marries the requisite emotion to the character in a seamless manner.
Again, this “Pinocchio” is at times a “push-me, pull-you” affair. Yet, one thing that remains is the inherent magic of the story. No amount of meddling can extinguish the power of this story, with Geppetto’s longing for a son and Pinocchio’s eagerness to fill the void in his life remaining as powerful as it was over 80 years ago.