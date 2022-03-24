Chemistry is everything in movies like “The Lost City,” a sometimes-funny, sometimes-exciting adventure starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.
The two stars have just enough of a spark to make their characters’ coupling seem plausible, while the reversing of the paradigm — this time, the woman in question is older than her male counterpart — is a welcome change. The plot … well, it’s nothing we haven’t seen before.
Bullock is Loretta Sage, a burnt-out romance novelist going through the motions on her latest book tour with Alan Dash (Tatum), the male model who graces the covers of her bodice-rippers. Seems she lost her mojo when her archaeologist husband died five years prior and is less than thrilled to be promoting what she knows is by-the-numbers effort (no wisecracks about art imitating life, please). That most of the attendees are there to see Alan take his shirt off doesn’t help.
Things take an unexpected turn when the author is kidnapped by Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), an eccentric billionaire in search of a lost artifact. After reading Sage’s latest novel, he thinks she has clues to the whereabouts of the Crown of Fire, a priceless treasure. Jetting her to an island in the South Pacific, Sage is unaware that Dash, who secretly loves her, is in hot pursuit hoping to pull off a daring rescue.
The movie runs in fits and starts, a laugh or a thrill generated here and there. Had co-directors Adam and Aaron Nee not cast it so wisely, it would have floundered from the start.
Da’Vine Joy Randolph offers solid support as Sage’s determined publisher who also sets out to find her. Not opting for cheap laughs, she gives us a strong woman who proves amusing because of her determination in the face of ridiculous circumstances. Equally effective is Radcliffe, who fully realizes Fairfax’s unhinged nature while never going over the top, but giving a broad yet effective performance that’s convincingly menacing.
As for Brad Pitt ... the less said about his character, Jack Trainer, the better. An adventurer by trade, he’s hired to bring back Sage, and there’s nothing he can’t do, getting out of one tense situation after the next without breaking a sweat. This guy makes Indiana Jones look like an amateur, with Pitt making an impact on par with Tom Cruise’s turn as Les Grossman in “Tropic Thunder.” He steals every scene and leaves us wanting more, which in this case is a double-edged sword.
Initially, Bullock and Tatum don’t seem to work, a feeling of awkwardness just beneath the surface. However, as their characters’ situation becomes more dire, they form a connection that suggests perhaps this pairing is plausible. Whether this was done on purpose and is incredible acting on their part or something clicked between the actors behind the scenes, I don’t know, but their bond makes the rest of the film bearable and at times entertaining.
This is a movie you’ll likely not give a second thought to afterward, and I suspect it will play better in your living room after a couple of drinks with some friends. It’s not good or bad; it’s fine. With a budget of $74 million, I suspect all involved were aiming for a more enthusiastic response.