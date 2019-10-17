The Screening Room | ‘Maleficent’ sequel a muddled mess from start to finish
There are many questions that I had after seeing Disney’s latest money-grab, “Maleficent: Mistress of Darkness.”
First, how in the world is this film rated PG? Disney’s clout is evident in being able to procure this classification from the MPAA, as the violence on display and implied is hardly appropriate for the young audience the Mouse House is pitching this to. Parents, you’ve been warned.
Also, did the divorce from Brad Pitt put Angelina Jolie in financial straits? To see one of the most iconic movie stars of our time and a woman who wants to be taken seriously as a director (she spoke of pursuing work behind the camera exclusively a few years ago) in a piece of garbage such as this is not only curious but also depressing. I have a similar question regarding co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.
As far as watching movies is concerned, “Mistress” is an example of the most soul-sucking viewing that I’m forced to endure. There is no imagination at play; the script is a collection of oft-told narrative tropes, all of which have been done better elsewhere; and the cast, with little to work with, sleepwalk through their roles, hitting their marks, saying their lines and nothing else. Most distressing of all, this will surely make millions, as the masses will flock to this slick-looking production, regrettably taking their kids for what’s being promoted as a “family film.”
Things get off to a tepid start and never recover as we are witness to a wedding proposal from Prince Phillip (Harris Dickinson) to Aurora (Elle Fanning), who is the princess of the Moors where the kingdom’s CGI pixies and fairies live. This is good for King John (Robert Lindsay), as he’s longed to unite his kingdom with the land of outliers, but he and everyone are shaking in their boots at the prospect of dealing with Maleficent (Jolie), Aurora’s stepmom, who hates humans and does not suffer fools lightly.
The first dinner between the parents to celebrate the impending nuptials does not go well. Then there’s Queen Ingrith (Pfeiffer), who has a dark secret and something up her sleeve where the inhabitants of the Moors are concerned.
All of this is presented at the most languid pace, simple points being repeated, needless physical gags employed to show off the film’s CGI artists’ prowess and action sequences going on and on to the point of tedium. With a running time of nearly two hours, the film would still have been too long had 30 minutes been cut, and the story wouldn’t have suffered in the least.
Three screenwriters are credited with this mess — Linda Woolverton, an in-house hack who’s had a hand in re-doing almost all of Disney’s live-action animation remakes, and Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, co-writers of the upcoming “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” which I am suddenly not as enthused about. That three “writers” were unable to come up with a single inspired idea after getting a hefty paycheck is thievery of the highest order.
Like most of Disney’s productions, this is a delight to look at, no expense being spared where production design and costumes are concerned. Yet the finery hides something rotten, a recycled mess of a movie that demands to be worshipped by the unthinking masses, which it surely will be. If ever there was a curse on modern movies, it’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” and others like it.
Also new in theaters
Bland 'Addams Family' pitched to youngsters (★★½ out of four). I have to say, I was a bit surprised when a new version of “The Addams Family” was announced last year.
Did we really need another version of the creepy, kooky clan? Hadn’t Adam Sandler’s “Hotel Transylvania” franchise effectively taken its place? And really, what could any fresh iteration have to say about non-conformity that hasn’t been said before?
Well, the answer to the last question is “nothing,” as the plot of Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon’s take offers nothing new regarding that staid moral of embracing who you are, no matter how weird you might be. Still, the film is not without its charms, as the look of the Addams’ abode and environs is imaginatively rendered and the jokes are charming, even the groaners. That it clocks in at under 90 minutes is a plus as well — the filmmakers know they are covering familiar ground, so why dawdle?
A quick setup that tells us how Gomez and Morticia (voiced by Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron, respectively) were married, met Lurch (Vernon) and settled in the mansion they occupy gets things off to a rousing start. Thirteen years have passed since they settled in, and in the meantime, a suburban community has sprung up around them. The developer of this community, TV star Margaux Needler (Allison Janney), needs to sell all the houses or face financial ruin. The Addams’ abode certainly isn’t helping, and when Needler offers to make over the family and their house — something she does on a weekly basis on television — they reluctantly accept. Problems ensue.
Meanwhile, teen son Pugsley (Finn Wolfhard) is preparing for a rite-of-passage ceremony known as “sabre mazurka” (much blade juggling is involved), while Wednesday (Chloe Grace-Moretz) decides to defend a bullied kid (Elsie Fisher) who happens to be Needler’s daughter. Non-sequiturs abound, as do sometimes-clever, sometimes-lame visual gags and puns. Regrettably, Uncle Fester (Nick Kroll) is given very little to do.
Again, the moral is obvious (the town that’s grown up around the Addams is called Assimilation, for crying out loud!), but if it hits the mark with a young audience (8 and up), this is the sort of entertainment that’s effective in driving home the point for the first time.
Longtime fans will likely not be pleased by this iteration, as it breaks little new ground, and the way the beloved characters are rendered is 21st-century-CGI inspired. Still, it’s good to revisit these characters, an assurance that they’re still around, though in a decidedly blander incarnation.
