Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Snow. Winds will increase this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Morning high of 33F with temps falling sharply to the single digits. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Windy with occasional snow showers before midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -8F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%.