The Screening Room | Many objections to terrible 'Love Wedding Repeat'
Some talented people are able to make something very difficult look very easy, so much so it causes mere mortals like myself to think they can do what they do with ease. Ted Williams made lacing a double in the gap look as easy as rolling off a log. Fred Astaire’s grace caused many to think they could glide across the dance floor. And Vanna White’s recent stint as host of “Wheel of Fortune” showed just how invaluable Pat Sajak is (Sorry, Vanna ...).
Another case in point is British actor Hugh Grant, who came to fame in roles in which he was required to stammer and shuffle about embarrassed, mumbling to himself in the most witty of ways while lamenting his romantic woes, oblivious to the fact that his awkward actions effortlessly enamored him to the women he professed to have no confidence around. A running of his fingers through his fashionably tousled locks often accompanied his slightly harried movements. If you’ve seen “About a Boy,” “Love Actually” and “Notting Hill,” you know what I mean. Because Grant has done this schtick in so many movies, you’d assume that what he does is a piece of cake. I have evidence that proves this is far from true.
If you have the misfortune of sitting through Netflix’s “Love Wedding Repeat,” you’ll come to appreciate all Grant brings to the screen.
Jack (Sam Claflin) is not a man of few words, but rather none at all, at least when they matter. After spending time at a wedding with the lovely, smart and talented Dina (Olivia Munn), in which they share a mutual attraction, he finds himself tongue-tied and unable to express his feelings, allowing himself to be whisked off by an inebriated friend. This occurs within the first five minutes, and it quickly establishes one of the script’s major faults — it requires that its characters act like morons in order to move the plot along.
And when these two are reunited a few years later at Jack’s sister’s (Eleanor Tomlinson) wedding, the idiocy continues. The attraction is still there, yet the poor sap won’t tell her how he feels. This is frustrating, and it’s compounded as Craig concocts one ill-conceived distraction after another to keep the couple apart. Jack’s ex, Amanda (Freida Pinto), is on hand to torment him as well as her current lapdog (Alan Mustafa), while his sister’s ex (Jack Farthing) is there to ruin the nuptials and his best bud, Bryan (Joel Fry), has been inadvertently slipped a mickey, causing him to make a scene again and again.
The many awkward moments that result are executed in a ham-fisted frantic manner, so much so that there’s scarce entertainment to be had. Nearly every scene is done in a manic pitch, the performers desperately trying to generate humor and charm, failing at every turn. Rather than entertaining, “Love” only succeeds in causing headaches in those foolish enough to see it through to the end. That and to show what a deft touch Grant has in movies of this sort.
