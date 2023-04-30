While I was in grade school devouring every “Encyclopedia Brown” book I could get my hands on, my female peers were apparently reading Judy Blume’s “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret.” Having finally gotten around to reading it at age 57 and seeing Kelly Fremon Craig’s delightful adaptation, I can see why.
Insightful, honest and funny, this coming-of-age story provides a template that I’m sure other authors in Blume’s wake tried to duplicate. Again, I’m late to the party here, but it becomes readily apparent why this work has endured. Blume isn’t afraid to tackle hard-to-talk-about issues yet is able to do so with a sense of humor and candor that’s refreshing and all too rare.
Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is a lucky 11-year-old. She has two loving parents, Barbara and Herb (Rachel McAdams and Benny Safdie), a doting grandmother (Kathy Bates) and many friends. However, upon returning home from summer camp, she’s greeted with a bombshell. Seems the family is leaving the comfortable New York City neighborhood she grew up in and is moving to New Jersey. Of course, this is the end of the world as far as Margaret is concerned, as she will be leaving her friends behind, and a new school is in the offing.
But just as her mom predicted, Margaret does make new friends and settles in nicely at school. However, she falls under the spell of Nancy Wheeler (Elle Graham), a mean girl in the making who Margaret initially thinks is fun, loyal and smart. Discovering this girl is not who she seems is one of the many life lessons Blume’s heroine learns over the course of her eighth-grade year.
Much was and continues to be made about the intimate issues Blume addresses, including those that concern the physical changes Margaret and her peers are undergoing. Like Blume, Craig handles these moments with a deft touch, the scenes taken seriously yet with a slight bit of humor beneath.
A bit more weighty are scenes dealing with spiritual questions Margaret is trying to get answers to. She’s torn between following her grandmother’s Jewish faith and exploring various forms of Christianity, and the conclusions she draws prove poignant and become a significant part of her maturation.
More than anything, this is a story of self-actualization. Margaret is lucky in that she’s allowed to seek her own path by her understanding parents, finding the courage to go her own way in the process. She learns the consequences of her actions, as well as how to make amends when necessary. And while this may sound obvious and dull, that couldn’t be further from the truth.
A sense of fun and optimism courses through the film, as Margaret’s curiosity is the truest sign of her character. She is eager to see what life holds for her, the questions she asks are essential to her being, the answers spurring yet other questions. Her inquisitive nature coupled with her genuine concern for others make Margaret who she is, and those who love her recognize this gift. Watching this curious girl blossom into a kind young woman is the quiet power the film possesses.
Craig knows that being able to convey her message sincerely and with humor is the key to the film’s success and obviously dictated her casting choices. Neither Fortson nor McAdams force the intimate moments they share, while the rest of the cast is genuine in their approach.
“Margaret” relies on honesty in its message and tone; thankfully, those burdened with the task of delivering this message are up to the task.
‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’
★★★★ Cast: Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, Benny Safdie, Kathy Bates, Elle Graham, Amari Alexis Price, Katherine Mallen Kupferer, Kate MacCluggage and Aidan Wojtak-Hissong. Directed and written by Kelly Fremon Craig (based on the book by Judy Blume); produced by Julie Ansell, Amy and James L. Brooks and Blume. A Lionsgate Films release. 105 minutes. Rated PG-13 (thematic material involving sexual education and some suggestive material).