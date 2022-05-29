The Screening Room | 'Men' less than it seems
Alex Garland is the cinematic equivalent of the emperor with no clothes, writing and making horror films that appear to have something vital to say but are really just high-gloss shell games.
“Ex Machina” inserted a perverse love triangle into the “Frankenstein” formula but came to an abrupt end just as things were getting interesting, while “Annihilation” also proved frustrating, failing to deliver a satisfactory conclusion to an intriguing premise.
His latest, “Men,” is the most maddening of the bunch, a film that puts misogyny at the forefront and does nothing but state the obvious regarding an issue that deserves a more respectful approach.
As with his other two films, Garland sucks us in with a gripping set-up and atmosphere to spare.
He’s a craftsman to be sure; unfortunately, his attention to detail where storytelling is concerned is sorely lacking.
Her marriage having ended in traumatic fashion and in search of a bit solace and healing, Harper (Jessie Buckley) has rented a picturesque country villa in rural England for two weeks.
In addition to trying to find some closure, she’s hoping to come to terms with her role in the relationship’s dissolution, details of which we get through various flashbacks.
Unfortunately, Harper’s not going to find any of what she needs as she’s continually tormented, subtly and overtly, by every man who crosses her path.
Her temporary landlord is deftly condescending, the local vicar blatantly insults her, while a naked man who shows up in her yard openly threatens her.
The sullen local bartender, dismissive police officer and nasty teenage boy don’t have a kind word for her either.
All the male roles — including, thanks to some visual trickery, the teenager — are played by Rory Kinnear.
Not really sure what the intent is with this stunt casting, other than implying the notion that all men are the same, abusive variations cut from the same cloth.
Despite the movie’s shortcomings, you have to give a tip of the cap to Kinnear, who’s allowed to display a heretofore unseen versatility.
The actor puts himself out there, both physically and emotionally, in these roles, the demands of which most performers would shrink from.
Buckley is no stranger to bringing an intensity to her roles and has become one of our most intriguing, dynamic young actors.
The same holds true here as she sincerely gives vent to the pain, grief and horror Harper’s been forced to contend with, the actor not shrinking from the effects of the gaslighting the character’s been forced to endure.
The strength she brings to the character is equally convincing.
As for the film’s conclusion … well, it has to been seen to be believed.
What was a reasonably effective, albeit frustrating, thriller devolves into a rather expensive body horror nightmare in the service of a simplistic statement.
Garland posits that the cycle of abuse men inflict on women is eternal and without end, one generation passing it down to the next, this behavior embedded in our DNA.
“Men’s” heavy-handed symbolism certainly doesn’t help matters either.
When Harper picks and eats an apple on her arrival to her retreat, well … in the end, Garland shows men at their worst, the various Kinnear incarnations displaying insensitive, cruel and violent behavior at Harper just because they can.
The implication is that all of us sporting x and y chromosomes are the same and that we just can’t help that we’re insensitive brutes, a rather naïve statement for such a complex, thorny issue.
