There’s a great deal going on in Philippa Lowthorpe’s “Misbehaviour.”
In the late 1960s, British single mom Sally Alexander (Keira Knightley) is trying to get into college while raising her daughter under the disapproving eye of her own mother.
She also helps form the Women’s Liberation Movement, a group that includes the firebrand Jo Robinson (Jesse Buckley), who’s all behind its plan to make a big statement — crash the 1970 Miss World beauty pageant.
Pageant organizer Eric Morley (Rhys Ifans) is hoping to make a big splash as well, as he’s secured Bob Hope (Greg Kinnear) as host.
Then there’s the contestants, particularly Jennifer Hosten (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who doesn’t see the pageant as sexist but rather a way for her to set an example for girls in her native Grenada and show them there are ways to a better life.
Without question, the late 1960s and early ’70s were tumultuous times, something Lowthorpe is intent on capturing in this noble but scattered enterprise that praises a group of feminists intent on upsetting the status quo.
It’s a story worth telling and populated by myriad fascinating characters, but ultimately, the director’s well-intended reach exceeds her grasp.
While writer Rebecca Frayn does her best to do the story and its heroines justice, there’s simply too many moving parts.
A four-hour miniseries would have given Lowthorpe the time necessary to adequately delve into the lives of these remarkable women; that being said, the CliffsNotes approach is not without its charm.
We get glimpses of what makes each of the characters tick, but they ultimately have little emotional impact because of the lack of development.
Alexander’s relationship with her mother, who has definite opinions on her approach to motherhood, is ripe for further examination but goes unmined, as does her relationship with Gareth (John Heffernan), her domestic partner.
And while Buckley’s enthusiasm cannot be questioned, the part she’s saddled with is thin, as we are never told what drives Robinson to commit her rebellious acts.
The cursory looks at the Miss World contestants are equally frustrating in their brevity, and the greatest irony is that perhaps the most fascinating and underrepresented character in the story is given short shrift.
Hosten is confused and a bit appalled by Alexander and her allies once they crash the show. Seeing these rebels as unaware of their privilege, she resents their efforts to ruin her one opportunity to get ahead.
The single scene featuring a conversation she has with Alexander regarding their cross purposes is criminally brief, a missed opportunity that’s indicative of Frayn’s script.
As with similar films, we’re treated to footage showing the subjects today and told what they have accomplished in the years since. All seem to be strong, unique women who reveled in making their voices heard, each cutting her own path with purpose.
Had Lowthorpe and Frayn taken a cue from their subjects, “Misbehaviour” might have been worthy of them.
