Ken Loach has become a master at examining the everyday troubles of Britain’s common man. “Poor Cow,” “Kes” and “I, Daniel Blake,” among others, look at how inescapable poverty affects the morals of those trapped by it, as they find themselves justifying questionable actions they undertake just to survive.
His latest, “Sorry We Missed You,” couldn’t be more timely, as it looks at the modern gig economy, its illusionary promise of financial liberation and the dire consequences it holds if the least little misfortune is to occur. It’s a pointed, powerful work whose only fault might be that it comes off as perhaps a bit too manipulative where the trials of the family it focuses on are concerned.
What with little advanced education but a solid work ethic, Ricky (Kris Hitchen) has succeeded in providing for his family through a series of blue-collar jobs. His wife, Abbie (Debbie Honeywood), is an at-home nurse, and while they want for little, the couple is always living on the edge, one missed paycheck away from disaster.
Looking for a way to get ahead, Ricky accepts a position as a delivery driver at a distribution warehouse. Though he’s told he’s an “independent contractor,” the goals he’s required to meet regarding delivery times and volume are almost impossible, and he must kowtow to the warehouse supervisor, a bully who enjoys lording his power over others, in order to get a favorable route.
Taking on a monthly payment for a new work van makes his financial situation even more tenuous and has inconvenienced Abbie, as her car is sold to provide the down payment, and she’s now forced to take the bus to many of her clients, which makes for late nights and more time away from home.
The misfortune that will lead to Ricky and Abbie’s financial ruin is inevitable, and when it occurs, you may find yourself hoping against hope that somehow, someway, they will be able to extricate themselves from their dilemma. That, of course, will not happen, as one calamity leads to another, each compounding the next, which will inexorably trap them in a cycle of debt they will never escape.
To be sure, this story is as old as the hills, but what makes “Missed” unique is its examination of how these circumstances affect the children caught in this web. Ricky and Abbie’s 15-year-old son, Seb (Rhys Stone), hates school yet is quite smart and has a great deal to say, which he expresses through his art, whether it be graffiti he creates with his friends or his copiously illustrated notebooks. He falls in with the wrong crowd and a sense of disconnect grows between him and his father.
Twelve-year-old Liza Jae (Katie Proctor) senses the tension between them and tries with the best of the intention to fix the situation, with tragic results.
With Ricky often working and Abbie forced to parent over the phone, the familial unit becomes fractured. While the neglect suffered is unintentional, the damage it causes is irreversible, the result of a tragic row of dominoes that have fallen. The tragedy at the center of “Missed” is not unique, nor restricted to one culture, and that is its unfortunate message. That this persists should be a source of shame for all of us.
