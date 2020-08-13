Bad first impressions are hard to overcome, especially where movies are concerned. Rarely have I seen a film right itself after getting off on the wrong foot, and I certainly didn’t expect it after sitting through the first 15 minutes of Andrea Dorfman’s “Spinster.”
And yet, miraculously, this quiet dramedy managed to alter course and morph into a modest and ultimately moving story of self-actualization buoyed by a subtle performance from an unexpected source.
Chelsea Peretti of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” fame takes on the titular role as Gaby, a woman who finds herself spinning her wheels, long after her peers have begun their journey toward fulfillment.
Her catering business is dead in the water, and she’s yet to have a truly meaningful relationship, her latest breakup occurring on her 39th birthday.
How badly does this guy want to get away from her? Well, he’s moving out of his apartment just to break up with her!
Looking for a fresh start, she finds a place of her own, yet continues to flounder, getting the occasional catering job, watching her adorable niece every Thursday and whining about her fate to any unfortunate who crosses her path.
Her forays onto dating sites prove disastrous, and the only highlight in her day is the time she spends with her dog, Trudy.
As is oft the case, a seemingly insignificant act ends up having a profound effect on her. Her neighbor (Trina Corkrum), who happens to be a college professor, invites her to a party that Gaby goes to on a whim.
There, she meets a group of eager, young students who are passionate about what they do, discussing with enthusiasm what they hope to achieve, brimming with optimism.
While Gaby has to overcome financial and professional diffi-
culties, her biggest hurdle proves to be coming to terms with how others see her and how that affects her self-perception.
Initially, the notion that something’s wrong with her because she’s not married or a mother on the cusp of her 40th birthday hobbles and paralyzes her, her low self-esteem preventing her from even attempting to right her ship.
It’s only after she’s forced to confront this societal notion at an impromptu dinner party — one of the film’s best scenes — that she comes to see that the only person Gaby has to make happy is herself.
Peretti is in her element in moments such as these. The actress’ strong personality has always been her strong suit, which is why the early scenes that require Gaby to come off as weak and whiny don’t work.
While the actress pulls off the character’s acidic cynicism with aplomb, she flounders with her vulnerability. Fortunately, the majority of the script plays to her strengths, and Peretti is allowed to construct what becomes an intriguing and sympathetic character.
The most striking thing about Dorfman’s approach is how quiet and unassuming it is. Gaby’s
journey is subtle, one small act leading to another until it culminates in a moment of triumph that is all the more moving because it is understated.
This is not a movie that builds toward a grand, life-affirming, strings-swelling-on-the-soundtrack moment, but rather one that contains a series of small triumphs that culminate in a logical, sincere and satisfying conclusion.
Much like the criminally underseen “Brittany Runs a Marathon,” “Spinster” is the kind of deceptive movie that sneaks up on you, an unassuming film that, on the surface, seems quite ordinary but ultimately proves to have hidden strength. That Gaby has the same qualities is no accident.
For DVR alerts, film recommendations and movie news, follow Koplinski on Twitter (@ckoplinski). His email is chuckkoplinski@gmail.com.