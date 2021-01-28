In 1939, a magnificent discovery was made on the estate of Edith Pretty in Sutton Hoo, a small town near the eastern coast of England: A massive sixth-century ship was unearthed, its structure intact.
Even more fascinating was the burial chamber on board that not only contained a person of great importance, but also money, food, art and other comforts intended for the next life.
These objects were deemed priceless, but arguably more valuable was the historic perspective it offered on English culture and ancestry.
Simon Stone’s “The Dig” is the story of this archaeological event, the people who spearheaded and those unexpectedly affected by it.
Taking place just before England’s entry into World War II, the film embraces the notion that in discovering our past, our hold on the present and hopes for the future become stronger, a sense of pride and nationalism springing up among the populace of this tiny corner of the country, a reflection of what will be necessary to survive the coming nightmare.
Pretty (Carey Mulligan) has always suspected something was beneath the mounds on her estate, which she has had to oversee since the death of her husband some 10 years prior.
Her precocious son, Robert (Archie Barnes), keeps her occupied, yet her curiosity about her land and what it may contain gets the best of her.
She hires a local archaeologist, Basil Brown (Ralph Fiennes), to investigate. An amateur digger whose father taught him how to study his surroundings, he takes to the task of excavating the mounds himself.
After a near-fatal accident in which one of his tunnels collapses on him, he hires an assistant or two, their progress slow and steady. That is, until they begin to uncover ... something.
They’re not quite sure exactly what they’ve stumbled upon, but its far larger than they anticipated. Word gets out, and before you know it, officials from the British Museum of Natural History show up to take over the dig and bask in the spotlight of the find.
The slow reveal of the ancient ship is fascinating as Stone paces the film masterfully so that we come to share Brown and his cohort’s enthusiasm for their discovery.
However, it’s what the characters uncover in themselves that drives the film. Pretty is forced to discover unknown reserves of strength when she’s diagnosed with a condition that may prove fatal, while Robert must do the same over the prospect of being left an orphan.
Meanwhile, Brown must overcome his sense of insecurity or he’ll be pushed to the side, destined not to get the credit for a discovery that is truly his own.
A love story between Peggy (Lily James), a rookie archaeologist, and Pretty’s nephew, Rory (Johnny Flynn), who’s about to join the Royal Air Force, runs the risk of being an unnecessary distraction.
However, it effectively underscores the theme as the two must reinvent themselves, her finding the nerve to separate from her closeted husband (Ben Chaplin) and him making an emotional commitment.
Much like the earth its characters contend with, “The Dig” contains many layers, each more revealing than the last, the whole thing creating a fascinating story of people who are forced to contend with their own histories while on the verge of making it themselves.
Emotionally satisfying and engaging from start to finish, this quiet, surprising film stays with you long after the credits.
