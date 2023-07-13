While Mel Eslyn and Mark Duplass’ “Biosphere” makes the mistake of tipping its hand too early, there’s no question it takes its premise further than anticipated. An end-of-the-world two-hander, this black comedy is a sly examination of gender roles that brilliantly subverts societal norms while upending viewer expectations, providing far more than a sardonic look at the state of the world.
The scenario unfolds gradually, but it’s obvious from the start something dire has occurred. Billy and Ray (Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown) are the only two inhabitants of a much-too-small survival shelter. Though they have a routine, the monotony of their existence is wearing on them. Things take a potentially calamitous turn when the last female fish in their pond dies. With their main food source seemingly at an end, the pair fret over how they can go on when a radical event takes place. One of the remaining male fish begins to show female characteristics, and before you know it, a fresh batch of fish eggs are in evidence.
So, if sequential hermaphroditism can occur with fish when only one sex remains, it stands to reason that …
Yes, Eslyn and Duplass go there, and while it comes as no surprise, the premise proves a fruitful one. As Billy gradually begins to display female characteristics, the dynamic between him and Ray shifts radically. The script is constructed so the dynamics of their relationship is revealed in piece-meal fashion. We learn they were friends from an early age, that they have an unwavering loyalty to one another, and, as with any long-term friendship, there have been rough spots that have never been addressed.
It becomes apparent the fate of humanity may rest with these two, and the decision as to if they should attempt to procreate once Billy has completely changed physically comes to the fore. The way in which the filmmakers address this is inspired as many standard genre tropes are seen through a different lens. Becoming more emotionally sensitive as his body changes, this alters Billy’s outlook on their future, as limited as it may be. However, more importantly, it forces him to re-evaluate the past. The justifications he used for his previous boorish behavior suddenly don’t hold water, and as a result, he comes to appreciate Ray more and truly regret his past mistakes. He also becomes more optimistic, which is vital as heaped onto their already copious mound of woes is the fact that there’s a mysterious light in the night sky that continues to grow larger with each passing day.
As outlandish as the premise is, Duplass and Brown ground the film, their performances having a lived-in quality that speaks to the intimacy these two longtime friends would have. Each actor employs a deft touch as more of their characters’ true selves are revealed, and they are forced to redefine who they are to one another. In the end, it is the history they share that sees them through one calamity after another.
An examination of existentialism on multiple levels, “Biosphere” winds up being a testament to the power of hope. An inexplicable event from their youth, one in which a bowling ball inexplicably appeared as part of a magic trick, is a reference point throughout. Though logically its existence could not be explained, the pair agree it did exist and must simply accept that there may be a greater power at work. They cling to this notion in the face of annihilation, a philosophy that our times have regrettably given credence to.
‘Biosphere’ ★★★ Cast: Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown. Directed by Mel Eslyn; produced by Maddie Buis, Zackary Drucker and Eslyn; screenplay by Duplass and Eslyn. An IFC Films release. 106 minutes. Rated PG-13 (suggestive material). At Normal Theater and through Video-On-Demand.