Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.